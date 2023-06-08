Boys Golf: Pequot Lakes captures team title at Cragun’s

EAST GULL LAKE — Anthony Armstrong was one stroke off first place, but the Patriot boys’ golf team picked up a first-place finish overall at the Cragun’s Invitational on Wednesday, May 31.

Pequot Lakes earned first-place honors with a team score of 309 behind Armstrong’s 74, Tollef Birkeland’s 76, Michael Oseland’s 79 and Hunter Oelschlager’s 80.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 309, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 311, 3-Staples-Motley 322, 4-Foley 326, 5-Albany 327, 6-Little Falls 332, 7-Osakis 345, 8-Paynesville 356, 9-Milaca 362, 10-Pillager +79, T11-Pierz 366, T11-Milerose 366, 13-Sauk Centre 367, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 373, 15-Kimball +102, 16-Royalton 394

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73