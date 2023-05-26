Boys Golf: Patriots win two meets

DEERWOOD — Pequot Lakes’ Anthony Armstrong just missed first place, but helped the Patriots take the top spot as a team in a Mid-Minn Conference meet Thursday, May 18, at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.

Armstrong shot a 73, but lost a scorecard playoff to Staples-Motley’s Carter White.

Armstrong fired a 1-over 37 on the front and mixed in three birdies, three bogeys and three pars on the back nine for his 1-over 73. Ethan Thomas and Michael Oseland both shot 80s to tie for third and Hunter Oelschlager shot an 81 for fifth individually for Pequot’s 314.

Pine River-Backus’ Aulie shot an 85.

Pequot Lakes won the conference team title with 137.5 points followed by Staples-Motley in second, CIA in third, PRB in fourth and WDC in fifth.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 314, 2-Staples-Motley 326, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 359, 4-Pine River-Backus 361, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73, Anthony Armstrong 73

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Anthony Armstrong 73, 2-Ethan Thomas 80, 3t-Michael Oseland 80, 3t-Hunter Oelschlager 81, 16-Jerome Martin 88

Pine River-Backus results: 10t-Isaiah Aulie 85, 10t-Joe Zaczkowski 85, 17-Ethan Burns 90, 21t-Connor Mink 101, 28-Gavin Tulenchik 119, 29-Austin Olson 134

Aulie records top-15 finish

VIRGINIA — Pine River-Backus’ Aulie fired an 11th-place 78 Friday, May 19, during the Rock Ridge Invite at Virginia Golf Course.

The freshman fired nines of 38 and 40 for his 7-over 78 to lead the Tigers to 16th.

Ethan Burns added a 91 for PRB.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 303, 2-Hermantown 306, 3-Grand Rapids 312, 4-Duluth East 314, 5-Rock Ridge 329, 6-Hibbing 332, 7-Hermantown (2) 343, 8-Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 347, 9-Duluth Denfeld 349, 10-Rock Ridge (2) 356, 11-Cass Lake-Bena 361, 12-Nevis 376, 13-Deer River 379, 14-Two Harbors 381, 15-Ely 388, 16-Pine River-Backus 392, 17-International Falls 394, 18-Mesabi East 441

Individual medalist: Parker Brock (WHA) 68

Pine River-Backus results: 11t-Isaiah Aulie 78, Ethan Burns 91, Connor Mink 99, Gavin Tulenchik 124, Austin Olson 127

Pequot wins presection meet

SARTELL — The Patriots earned the team title in a presection meet in 6-2A at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club Wednesday, May 17.

The Patriots won behind a 77 from Ethan Thomas, a 78 from Michael Oseland, a 79 from Anthony Armstron and an 83 from Logan Fogarty.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 317, 2-Cathedral 324, 3-Albany 326, 4-Little Falls 327, 5-Staples-Motley 329, 6-Osakis 332, 7-Foley 340, 8-Paynesville 356, 9-Pierz 359, 10-Rocori 372, 11-Wadena-Deer Creek 379, 12-MIlaca 382, 12-Melrose 382, 14-Sauk Centre 390, 15-Kimball 403, 16-Royalton 441

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 71