99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Patriots win two meets

Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus Boys Golf

golfing-putting.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

DEERWOOD — Pequot Lakes’ Anthony Armstrong just missed first place, but helped the Patriots take the top spot as a team in a Mid-Minn Conference meet Thursday, May 18, at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.

Armstrong shot a 73, but lost a scorecard playoff to Staples-Motley’s Carter White.

Armstrong fired a 1-over 37 on the front and mixed in three birdies, three bogeys and three pars on the back nine for his 1-over 73. Ethan Thomas and Michael Oseland both shot 80s to tie for third and Hunter Oelschlager shot an 81 for fifth individually for Pequot’s 314.

Pine River-Backus’ Aulie shot an 85.

Pequot Lakes won the conference team title with 137.5 points followed by Staples-Motley in second, CIA in third, PRB in fourth and WDC in fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 314, 2-Staples-Motley 326, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 359, 4-Pine River-Backus 361, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73, Anthony Armstrong 73

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Anthony Armstrong 73, 2-Ethan Thomas 80, 3t-Michael Oseland 80, 3t-Hunter Oelschlager 81, 16-Jerome Martin 88

Pine River-Backus results: 10t-Isaiah Aulie 85, 10t-Joe Zaczkowski 85, 17-Ethan Burns 90, 21t-Connor Mink 101, 28-Gavin Tulenchik 119, 29-Austin Olson 134

Aulie records top-15 finish

VIRGINIA — Pine River-Backus’ Aulie fired an 11th-place 78 Friday, May 19, during the Rock Ridge Invite at Virginia Golf Course.

The freshman fired nines of 38 and 40 for his 7-over 78 to lead the Tigers to 16th.

Ethan Burns added a 91 for PRB.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 303, 2-Hermantown 306, 3-Grand Rapids 312, 4-Duluth East 314, 5-Rock Ridge 329, 6-Hibbing 332, 7-Hermantown (2) 343, 8-Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 347, 9-Duluth Denfeld 349, 10-Rock Ridge (2) 356, 11-Cass Lake-Bena 361, 12-Nevis 376, 13-Deer River 379, 14-Two Harbors 381, 15-Ely 388, 16-Pine River-Backus 392, 17-International Falls 394, 18-Mesabi East 441

Individual medalist: Parker Brock (WHA) 68

Pine River-Backus results: 11t-Isaiah Aulie 78, Ethan Burns 91, Connor Mink 99, Gavin Tulenchik 124, Austin Olson 127

Pequot wins presection meet

SARTELL — The Patriots earned the team title in a presection meet in 6-2A at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club Wednesday, May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots won behind a 77 from Ethan Thomas, a 78 from Michael Oseland, a 79 from Anthony Armstron and an 83 from Logan Fogarty.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 317, 2-Cathedral 324, 3-Albany 326, 4-Little Falls 327, 5-Staples-Motley 329, 6-Osakis 332, 7-Foley 340, 8-Paynesville 356, 9-Pierz 359, 10-Rocori 372, 11-Wadena-Deer Creek 379, 12-MIlaca 382, 12-Melrose 382, 14-Sauk Centre 390, 15-Kimball 403, 16-Royalton 441

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 71

Pequot Lakes results: 5T-Ethan Thomas 77, 7T-Michael Oseland 78, 9-Anthony Armstrong 79, T18-Logan Fogarty 83, T23-Tollef Birkeland 85, T27-Hunter Oelschlager 86

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Nigel D throws runner out at 1st (2) - copy.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Pine River-Backus Tigers top Cass Lake for fifth straight win
May 26, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Optic yellow softball on grass
Prep
Softball: Patriots top Staples-Motley to advance
May 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Aaliyah Lewis pitching in the rain in the Tigers loss to the Wolves Thursday. May 18.JPG
Prep
Softball: Tigers eliminated by Laporte
May 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Ashley Smith
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4252072+0531_graduate.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes High School graduation is May 26
May 25, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
echo-journal-news-brief-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus seniors to graduate May 26
May 25, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2023
May 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal