Boys Golf: Patriots second at the Vintage

PR-B takes sixth, led by Isaiah Aulie

Today at 2:57 PM

STAPLES — The Pequot Lakes boys golf team carded a second-place finish at the Cardinal Invite on Saturday, April 29, at The Vintage at Staples, while Pine River-Backus took sixth.

The Patriots were led by Logan Fogarty’s fifth-place 81. Hunter Oelschlager shot 82, Jerome Martin 83 and Anthony Armstrong 85 for Pequot’s 331.

Isaiah Aulie also shot 82 to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to sixth. Joe Zaczkowski was just two strokes behind him at 84.

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 328, 2-Pequot Lakes 331, 3-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 335, 4-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 5-Princeton 355, 6-Pine River-Backus 383, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 390, 8-Royalton 401

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73

Pequot Lakes results:5t-Logan Fogarty 81, 7t-Hunter Oelschlager 82, 11t-Jerome Martin 83, 16t-Anthony Armstrong 85, 19t-Michael Oseland 88, 24t-Ethan Thomas 92

Pine River-Backus results: 7t-Isaiah Aulie 82, Joe Zaczkowski 84, 3tt-Ethan Burns 106, 41-Connor Mink 111, 46-Gavin Tulenchik 131, 48-Austin Olson 157

Mid-Minn Conference standings: 1-Pequot Lakes 51.5, 2-Staples-Motley 50.5, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 34.5, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 26.5, 5-Pine River-Backus 25

Armstrong leads Patriots to win

DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Armstrong recorded three birdies and just two bogeys to fire a 1-under 63 and tie for second individually, as well as lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to the team victory Thursday, April 27, in the Detroit Lakes Invite at the Detroit Country Club.

Armstrong’s 63 was followed by Logan Fogarty’s fourth-place 65, Hunter Oelschlager’s seventh-place 68 and Ethan Thomas’ eighth-place 69.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 265, 2-Detroit Lakes 267, 3-Staples-Motley 274, 4-West Fargo Sheyenne 292, 5-Crookston 318, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 321, 7-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 334, 8-West Fargo 341

Individual medalist: Noah Meyer (DL) 62

Pequot Lakes results: 2t-Anthony Armstrong 63, 4-Logan Fogarty 65, 7-Hunter Oelschlager 68, 8t-Ethan Thomas 69, 12t-Michael Oseland 71, 12t-Jerome Martin 71

PL wins at Whitetail Run

WADENA — Fogarty, Oelschager and Michael Oseland each carded top-five finishes to help Pequot Lakes grab the team title at the Mid-Minn Meet at Whitetail Run Golf Course Tuesday, April 25.

Aulie placed second for the fourth-place Pine River-Backus Tigers as he shot a 78.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 324, 2-Staples-Motley 334, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 362, 4-Pine River-Backus 375, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 391Individual medalist: Cole Woods (WDC) 75

Pequot Lakes results: 4-Logan Fogarty 80, T5-Hunter Oelschlager 81, T5-Michael Oseland 81, 8-Ethan Thomas 82, 11-Anthony Armstrong 85, 14-Jerome Martin 90

Pine River-Backus results: 2-Isaiah Aulie 78, T9-Joe Zaczkowski 84, 20-Ethan Burns 96, T27-Gavin Tulenchik 117, 29-Connor Mink 128, 30-Austin Olson 182

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
