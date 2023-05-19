Boys Golf: Patriots 13th in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Ethan Thomas led the way with a 78 for Pequot Lakes as the Patriots finished 13th at the St. Cloud Country Club Invite Thursday, May 11.

Thomas’ score was good enough to tie for 17th as an individual. He was followed by Anthony Armstrong with a score of 84 and Michael Oseland with an 85.

Team scores: 1-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 302, 2-Elk River 308, 3-Sartell 312, 4-Brainerd 318, 5-Eagan 320, T6-Bemidji 321, T6-Rogers 321, 8-St. Cloud Cathedral 325, 9-St. Michael-Albertville 327, 10-Staples-Motley 332, 11-Marshall 333, 12-Sauk Rapids 336, T13-Wayzata 338, T13-Pequot Lakes 338, 15-Monticello 343, 16-St. Cloud Crush 395

Individual medalist: Nathan Schuver (SSC) 73

Pequot Lakes results: T17-Ethan Thomas 78, T49-Anthony Armstrong 84, T57-Michael Oseland 85, T79-Hunter Oelschlager 91, T79-Jerome Martin 91, T84-Logan Forgarty 92

Patriots 3rd at Deacon’s Lodge

BREEZY POINT — Armstrong and Logan Fogarty led the Patriots with a couple of 76s as the Patriots tied for third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Deacon’s Lodge Tuesday, May 9.

Pequot Lakes finished with an overall score of 312. They finished one stroke behind second-place Eden Prairie and six strokes behind first-place Cloquet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Oelschlager fired a 77 for the Patriots.

Pine River-Backus placed seventh, led by Isaiah Aulie with a 79 and Joe Zaczkowski with 83.

Team scores: 1-Cloquet 307, 2-Eden Prairie 312, 3T-Pequot Lakes 313, 3T-Robbinsdale Armstrong 313, 5-Staples-Motley 322, 6-Little Falls 342, 7-Pine River-Backus 347, 8-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 357, 9-Pierz 372, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 381

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 72

Pequot Lakes results: 5T-Logan Fogarty 76, 5T-Anthony Armstrong, T9-Hunter Oelschlager 77, T24-Michael Oseland 84, T29-Ethan Thomas 86, 41-Jerome Martin 91

Pine River-Backus results: T12-Isaiah Aulie 79, T21-Joe Zaczkowski 83, T34-Ethan Burns 88, T46-Connor Mink 97, 59-Gavin Tulenchik 129, 60-Austin Olson 160

PL fourth in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Tollef Birkeland was the top finisher for fourth-place Pequot Lakes at Bemidji Town and Country Club Monday, May 8.

Birkeland fired a 75 which was good for a sixth-place finish.

Aulie shot an 83 and placed 31st, which was the top score for the 15th place Pine River-Backus Tigers.

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 304, 2-Detroit Lakes 313, 3-Bemidji 319, T4-Pequot Lakes 321, T4-Roseau 321, 6-Barnesville 325, 7-Staples-Motley 327, 8-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 328, 9-Grand Rapids 331, 10-East Grand Forks 336, 11-Hawley 341, 12-Thief River Falls 344, 13-Bemidji 352, 14-Perham 360, 15-Pine River-Backus 363, 16-Crookston 367, 17-Wadena-Deer Creek 368, 18-Park Rapids 396

Individual medalist: Matt Gramer (Moorhead) 72, Cole Woods (WDC) 72

Pequot Lakes results: T6-Tollef Birekland 75, T22-Hunter Oelschlager 81, T28-Anthony Armstrong 82, T31-Logan Fogarty 83, T39-Michael Oseland 84, T64-Ethan Thomas