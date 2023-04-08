50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Patriot golfers aim to build of state appearance

Pequot Lakes Boys Golf

PL Boys Golf.jpg
The 2023 Pequot Lakes boys' golf team. Front row, from left: Isaac Peterson, Jerome Martin and Hunter Oelschlager. Back row: Brayden Spiczka, Anthony Armstrong, Finn Fogarty and Ethan Thomas. Not pictured: Tollef Birkeland, Logan Fogarty and Michael Oseland.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys’ golf team would like to build off of last year’s seventh place team finish at the Class 2A state meet. But they will need to succeed without graduate Tyler Seeling, who finished 18th at state last spring to earn all-state honors.

“Last year was nice, simply because we actually made the state tournament and we had a good leader in Tyler,” Patriots coach Steve Stoxen said of Seeling. “That is going to be hard to replace this year. To replace the guy that's shooting 72 or lower pretty much every round, but the thing about this team that is going to be good is that we have a lot of depth.”

Other top Pequot Lakes golfers at state were Anthony Armstrong 159, Cooper Johnson 162, Tollef Birkeland 173, Michael Oseland 176 and Logan Fogarty 181.

“I think we have six to eight players that can maybe get in the range of 84 or lower,” Stoxen said. “If you can get depth in a golf team, only counting four shots, that is going to help a lot.”

“You have to have the mental part along with athletic ability. Right now, what we are going to be working on is basically the mental part of the game – being able to recover from a big number and understand that you are not going to go out there and hit it perfectly every time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stoxen said he expects Armstrong to be the team leader this year, averaging around 76 per round, but after that the team is “kind of wide open” and he expects big things from Birkeland, whom Stoxen referred to as “a pleasant surprise” last season when he was a seventh grader.

At last year’s state meet in Jordan, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa was first with 616 while the Patriots finished with 646. At last year’s Section 6-2A meet, Seeling finished second by one stroke, but helped the Patriots finish first with 640 while St. Cloud Cathedral was a close second with 641.

“I think the section will be really competitive,” Stoxen said, “but I also think that our kids will be ready for it at that time - if we get outside.”

Stoxen added that he appreciates the local courses allowing the athletes to practice for free.

The Patriots are scheduled to open by hosting an invitational Wednesday, April 19, at The Pines at Grand View Resort.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
PRB Baseball.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Underclassmen key for Tigers’ baseball success
April 07, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PL Baseball.jpg
Prep
Baseball Preview: Veteran Patriots baseball team looking to improve
April 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
122620_trap-clays-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Trap shooting: Patriots team has 9 letterwinners
April 07, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM
PL Baseball.jpg
Prep
Baseball Preview: Veteran Patriots baseball team looking to improve
April 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PRB Baseball.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Underclassmen key for Tigers’ baseball success
April 07, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr