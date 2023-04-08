Boys Golf: Five letterwinners back for Tiger boys golf

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys’ golf team returns five letterwinners, including senior Joe Zaczkowski, who finished 60th overall at last year’s Class A state meet.

Other letterwinners are Ethan Burns, Isaiah Aulie, Gavin Tulenchik and Chris Mink.

“I’m looking forward to a fun season,” said head coach Steve Helsop, who is starting his 10th season with the Tigers. “If everyone stays healthy, we could put up some low team scores this year.”

PR-B is scheduled to open the season at the Pequot Lakes Invitational Wednesday, April 19, at The Pines at Grand View Resort.

