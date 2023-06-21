Boys golf: Aulie ties for 32nd at state meet

BECKER — Pine River-Backus’ Isaiah Aulie fired an 82 Wednesday to finish with a two-day 162. That tied the freshman for 32nd place with two other players.

Aulie birdied the 352-yard par 4 third hole and the 500-yard par 5 14th hole to shoot matching 41s for his nines.

On the first day of the meet, Aulie posted an 80 in his first state appearance. He then birdied his second hole, the 345-yard par 4 11th.

Boys team scores: 1-Lakeview 636, 2-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, 3-Fertile-Beltrami 651, 4-Fillmore Central 651, 5-Heritage Christian Academy 662, 6-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 688, 7-Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 691, 8-Ottertail Central 697

Individual champion: Cole Witherow (New Life Academy) 70-69 -- 139