Boys Golf: Aulie, Armstrong excel at Headwaters

Pequot Lakes and PR-B Boys Golf

golfing-putter-ball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Pine River-Backus freshman Isaiah Aulie tied for third place with a 3-over 75 and led the Tigers to 11th place in the Park Rapids Invite Friday, May 5, at Headwaters Golf Club.

Aulie carded five birdies to combat six bogeys and a double. Joe Zackowski shot an 88 to tie for 38th individually.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots finished fourth as a team. They were led by Anthony Armstrong’s fifth-place 76. Armstrong found red figures (below par) on two holes. Tollef Birkeland fired a 78 to tie for eighth and Ethan Thomas shot 81 to tie for 15th.

Team scores: 1-Bemidji 306, 2-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319, 3-Hawley 322, 4-Pequot Lakes 325, 5-Thief River Falls 335, 6-Barnesville 344, 7-Park Rapids 346, 8t-Perham 348, 8t-United North Central 348, 10-Pelican Rapids 353, 11-Pine River-Backus 356, 12-Crookston 357, 13-Cass Lake-Bena 360, 14-Nevis 363, 15-East Grand Forks 366, 16-Wadena-Deer Creek 383, 17-Frazee 404, 18-Rothsay 431

Individual medalist: Nick Yavarow (Bemidji) 71

Pequot Lakes results: 5t-Anthony Armstrong 76, 8t-Tollef Birkeland 78, 15t-Ethan Thomas 81, 45t-Isaac Peterson 90, 45t-Finnegan Fogarty 90, 71t-Brayden Spiczka 96

Pine River-Backus results: 3t-Isaiah Aulie 75, 38t-Joe Zaczkowski 88, 67t-Ethan Burns 95, 75t-Connor Mink 98, 95-Gavin Tulenchik 105, 108-Austin Olson 126

Armstrong wins at The Preserve

PEQUOT LAKES — Anthony Armstrong recorded a 2-over 75 as he captured first place individually for the Pequot Lakes Patriots who finished first as a team in a Mid-Minn conference meet Tuesday, May 2, at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Thomas placed second for the Patriots as he shot a 78 and Logan Fogarty and Michael Oseland tied for sixth with an 85.

Aulie tied for eighth for the Pine River-Backus who placed fifth as a team.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 323, 2-Staples-Motley 344, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 375, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 384, 5-Pine River-Backus 394

Individual medalist: Anthony Armstrong (Pequot Lakes) 75

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Anthony Armstrong 75, 2-Ethan Thomas 78, T6-Logan Fogarty 85, T6-Michael Oseland 85, T11-Hunter Oelschlager 92, T14-Jerome Martin 94

Pine River-Backus results: T8-Isaiah Aulie 90, T14-Joe Zacskowski 94, 24-Ethan Burns 103, 26-Connor Mink 107, 29-Gavin Tulenchik 125, Austin Olson 152

Patriots 7th at Craguns

EAST GULL LAKE — Pequot Lakes finished seventh, led by eighth grader Tollef Birkland’s 78 – at the Brainerd Invite at Cragun’s Legacy Courses Wednesday, May 3

Birkland’s lone birdie came on hole seven.

Fogarty fired a 79 for the Patriots and Armstrong shot an 81.

As a team Pequot finished with a score of 321.

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 297, 2-Rosemount 302, 3T-Brainerd 303, 3T-Sartell 303, 5-Eastview 310, 6-Osseo 319, 7-Pequot Lakes 321, 8-St. Cloud 377

Individual medalist: Dawson Ringler (Brd) 70

Pequot Lakes results: 16T-Tollef Birkland 78, 21T-Logan Fogarty 79, 31-Anthony Armstrong 81, 34T-Jerome Martin 83, 37-Hunter Oelschlager 85, 41-Michael Oseland 87

