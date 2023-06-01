99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Aulie advances to state

Aulie shot a two-day 154

Isaiah Aulie.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

VIRGINIA — Isaiah Aulie is headed to state.

The Pine River-Backus freshman followed up his first-round 76 with a 78 Thursday, May 25, to finish second in the Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course.

Aulie opened with a 37 on the front nine that included his lone birdie for the day on hole 3. He brought his round to an end with a back-nine 41 to his two-day 154, which was five shots better than third place.

Joe Zaczkowski followed his first-round 84 with an 80 Thursday to shoot a two-day 164. The senior closed out with a birdie on hole 17 to move into a tie for the seventh spot and force a playoff for the fifth and final individual spot to advance to state.

In the playoff, Zaczkowski fell to Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top team and the top five individuals not on that team will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament.

The Tigers finished fourth as a team with a two-day 689.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 637, 2-Duluth Marshall 655, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 675, 4-Pine River-Backus 689, 5-Nevis 714, 6-Barnum 755, 7-Moose Lake 785

Individual medalist: Parker Brock (WHA) 69-73 -- 142

Pine River-Backus results:2-Isaiah Aulie 76-78 -- 154, 7t-Joe Zaczkowski 84-80 -- 164, 18-Ethan Burns 89-86 -- 175, 36-Gavin Tulenchik 100-96 -- 196, 39-Connor Mink 107-99 -- 206, 43-Austin Olson 115-130 -- 245

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PRB Girls Golf sections.jpg
Prep
Girls golf: Tigers to make first trip to state
May 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Girls Golf: Birkeland tied a top leaderboard in DL
May 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL - PRB Baseball 5-25 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Patriots one-hit Tigers
May 30, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PL Graduation 2023 5.JPG
Local
140-plus graduate from Pequot Lakes High School
May 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (8).JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus Class of 2023 resolves to stay true
May 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
PRB Girls Golf sections.jpg
Prep
Girls golf: Tigers to make first trip to state
May 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
DSC00822.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota restores voting rights to 50,000 felons on probation
March 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier