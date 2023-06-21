Boys golf: Armstrong, Birkeland in top 30 for Patriot boys

JORDAN — Pequot Lakes’ Anthony Armstrong tied for 21st with his two-day 154 at the Class 2A State meet on Wednesday, June 14, at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

The senior shot an 82 Wednesday to go with his 72 on Tuesday.

Teammate Tollef Birkeland showed off his consistency by shooting two rounds of 78 for his 156. That landed the eighth grader in a tie for 27th.

Boys team scores: 1-Totino-Grace 598, 2-Holy Family Catholic 602, 3-Cloquet 618, 4-Roseau 624, 5-Blake 627, 6-Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa639, 7-New London-Spicer 645, 8-Albany 655

Individual champion: Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72-72 -- 144