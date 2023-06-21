Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys golf: Armstrong, Birkeland in top 30 for Patriot boys

Pequot Lakes Boys Golf

Anthony Armstrong State.jpg
Pequot Lakes senior Anthony Armstrong hits out of the rough during the Class 2A State meet on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

JORDAN — Pequot Lakes’ Anthony Armstrong tied for 21st with his two-day 154 at the Class 2A State meet on Wednesday, June 14, at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

The senior shot an 82 Wednesday to go with his 72 on Tuesday.

Teammate Tollef Birkeland showed off his consistency by shooting two rounds of 78 for his 156. That landed the eighth grader in a tie for 27th.

Boys team scores: 1-Totino-Grace 598, 2-Holy Family Catholic 602, 3-Cloquet 618, 4-Roseau 624, 5-Blake 627, 6-Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa639, 7-New London-Spicer 645, 8-Albany 655

Individual champion: Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72-72 -- 144

Pequot Lakes results: 21t-Anthony Armstrong 72-82 -- 154, 27t-Tollef Birkeland 78-78 -- 156

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Hannah Barchus state.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Tiger girls take fifth in first state outing
June 21, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Pequot girls golf state.jpeg
Prep
State champs: Patriot girls golf takes 2A’s top spot
June 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
A golfer watches her shot
Prep
Class 1A: Tigers maintain 5th-place spot in 1st ever state appearance
June 14, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Area Food Shelf logo Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf to break ground on building addition
June 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5406.JPG
Business
Pine River entrepreneur excited to join next generation business boom
June 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Exterior of Dunmire's on the Lake.
Business
Dunmire’s on the Lake to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
June 17, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council receives harsh reprimands from staff
June 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt