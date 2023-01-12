99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Verndale, Laporte

The Tigers move to 4-3 on the season

January 12, 2023 05:01 PM
PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers’ 17 points led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 66-27 win over the Verndale Pirates Friday, Jan. 6.

Tate Norman and Kayden Witt each added 11 points for the Tigers.

Shawn Schmitz led Verndale with nine points.

Verndale 13 14 -- 27

Pine River-Backus 34 32 -- 66

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 9, Tyce Russell 4, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 6, Carter White 2, Corby Kern 2, Connor Schmitz 2. Overall: 1-5. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Tate Norman 11, Burke Netland 3, Jared Hamilton 4, Andrew Bueckers 17, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 11, Kayden Witt 2. Overall: 4-3.

Pine River-Backus 85, Laporte 49

LAPORTE — Jared Hamilton’s 18 points led Pine River-Backus in an 85-49 Northland Conference win over Laporte Thursday, Jan. 5.

Bueckers finished with 16 points and Norman added 14.

Laporte 24 25 -- 49

Pine River-Backus 48 37 -- 85

LAPORTE

Jacob Sheets 15, Matt Ingram 15, Richard Mallum 2, Jacob Smith 4, Connor Smith 9, Justin Amor 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 9, Ethan Burns 5, Tate Norman 14, Burke Netland 4, Jared Hamilton 18, Andrew Bueckers 16, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 8, Kayden Witt 4. FT 13-18 (72 %).

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
