Boys Basketball: Tigers top Verndale, Laporte
The Tigers move to 4-3 on the season
PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers’ 17 points led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 66-27 win over the Verndale Pirates Friday, Jan. 6.
Tate Norman and Kayden Witt each added 11 points for the Tigers.
Shawn Schmitz led Verndale with nine points.
Verndale 13 14 -- 27
Pine River-Backus 34 32 -- 66
VERNDALE
Shawn Schmitz 9, Tyce Russell 4, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 6, Carter White 2, Corby Kern 2, Connor Schmitz 2. Overall: 1-5. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 2, Tate Norman 11, Burke Netland 3, Jared Hamilton 4, Andrew Bueckers 17, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 11, Kayden Witt 2. Overall: 4-3.
Pine River-Backus 85, Laporte 49
LAPORTE — Jared Hamilton’s 18 points led Pine River-Backus in an 85-49 Northland Conference win over Laporte Thursday, Jan. 5.
Bueckers finished with 16 points and Norman added 14.
Laporte 24 25 -- 49
Pine River-Backus 48 37 -- 85
LAPORTE
Jacob Sheets 15, Matt Ingram 15, Richard Mallum 2, Jacob Smith 4, Connor Smith 9, Justin Amor 4.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 9, Ethan Burns 5, Tate Norman 14, Burke Netland 4, Jared Hamilton 18, Andrew Bueckers 16, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 8, Kayden Witt 4. FT 13-18 (72 %).
