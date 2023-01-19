Boys Basketball: Tigers top Park Rapids, fall to Cass Lake

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 21 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers who saw a six-point lead turn into a 79-59 Northland Conference loss to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers.

Rian Struss added 16 points and Jared Hamilton scored 13 for PRB.

Cass Lake-Bena 25 34 -- 59

Pine River-Backus 31 48 -- 79

CASS LAKE-BENA

Kingsly Whitebird 13, Kaydin Lee 28, Dominic Staples-Fairbanks 16, Aiden White 1, Christopher Vail 2, Cole Coss 8, Brandon Brown 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 3, Tate Norman 9, Jared Hamilton 13, Andrew Bueckers 21, Rian Struss 16. FT 12-21 (57%).

Tigers 52, Panthers 46

PARK RAPIDS — Jared Hamilton scored 16 points and Bueckers added 14 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, Jan. 9.

Struss added 11 points and Irvin Tulenchik scored seven for the 5-3 Tigers.

Park Rapids 25 21 -- 46

Pine River-Backus 25 27 -- 52

PARK RAPIDS

Caleb Arola 4, Noah Morris 2, Blake Morris 4, Cory Johnson 4, Matt Johanning 2, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 21, Ryan Carroll 2, Luke Hartung 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS