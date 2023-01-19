STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Tigers top Park Rapids, fall to Cass Lake

Andrew Bueckers had 35 points across the two games

Andrew Bueckers 2023-01-10 2910.JPG
PR-B forward Andrew Bueckers shoots a free throw against
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 19, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 21 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers who saw a six-point lead turn into a 79-59 Northland Conference loss to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers.

Rian Struss added 16 points and Jared Hamilton scored 13 for PRB.

Cass Lake-Bena 25 34 -- 59

Pine River-Backus 31 48 -- 79

CASS LAKE-BENA

Kingsly Whitebird 13, Kaydin Lee 28, Dominic Staples-Fairbanks 16, Aiden White 1, Christopher Vail 2, Cole Coss 8, Brandon Brown 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 3, Tate Norman 9, Jared Hamilton 13, Andrew Bueckers 21, Rian Struss 16. FT 12-21 (57%).

Tigers 52, Panthers 46

PARK RAPIDS — Jared Hamilton scored 16 points and Bueckers added 14 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, Jan. 9.

Struss added 11 points and Irvin Tulenchik scored seven for the 5-3 Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids 25 21 -- 46

Pine River-Backus 25 27 -- 52

PARK RAPIDS

Caleb Arola 4, Noah Morris 2, Blake Morris 4, Cory Johnson 4, Matt Johanning 2, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 21, Ryan Carroll 2, Luke Hartung 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 11, Carson Travis 2. FT 14-28 (50%).

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball
Gavin Kennen & Andrew Bueckers2022-12-08 1279.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25
The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton
December 15, 2022 01:01 PM
PRB Youth Basketball.jpg
Prep
Youth Basketball: Tigers compete at Target Center
The team faced Pillager in the house of the Timberwolves
November 25, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Basketball: Tiger boys to host Summerfest dunk tank
Participants can choose which athlete they want in the tank
June 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes boys basketball state Eli Laposky
Prep
Boys’ Basketball: 3 Patriots, 3 Tigers named to all-area team
The Tigers finished their season with a 13-14 record, while the Patriots finished with a record of 25-8
April 16, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Boys Basketball Rian Struss
Prep
Boys Basketball: PR-B upset in section quarters
Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball
March 16, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PINE RIVER-BACKUS GIRLS BASKETBALLPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSPINE RIVERBACKUS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PL BB 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight
Losses came at the hands of Thief River Falls, Little Falls and Albany
January 19, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning score 9 goals against Prairie Center
The nine goals came from nine different skaters
January 18, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning fall in three straight
The Lightning are now 4-7
January 18, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots top Detroit Lakes
Kelsi Martini scored 13 of her 16 points from the free throw line
January 17, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal