Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
We are part of The Trust Project.
PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 67-48 non-conference victory over the Ogilvie Lions Monday, Dec. 12.
Rian Struss recorded 14 points and Tate Norman added 12 for the Tigers in the win.
The Tigers are now 2-2 on the season, and were scheduled to face Staples-Motley on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Ogilvie 21 27 — 48
Pine River-Backus 32 35 — 67
OGILVIE
Tucker Kenyon 16, Hunter Kenyon 14, Xander Kimble 4, Nathan Hagle 9, Noah Bitz 2.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 12, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 9, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 14, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 2-2.
The team faced Pillager in the house of the Timberwolves
Participants can choose which athlete they want in the tank
The Tigers finished their season with a 13-14 record, while the Patriots finished with a record of 25-8
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
Pequot Lakes senior linebacker enjoys playing in the 2022 All-Star game