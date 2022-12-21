Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19

Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits

Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
PR-B's Ethan Rugroden attempts to drive the lane in the Tigers' victory over Ogilvie on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 67-48 non-conference victory over the Ogilvie Lions Monday, Dec. 12.

Rian Struss recorded 14 points and Tate Norman added 12 for the Tigers in the win.

The Tigers are now 2-2 on the season, and were scheduled to face Staples-Motley on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Irvin Tulenchik 2022-12-12 945-copy.jpg
PR-B's Irvin Tulenchik works to escape a double-team in the Tigers' win over Ogilvie on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Ogilvie 21 27 — 48

Pine River-Backus 32 35 — 67

OGILVIE

Tucker Kenyon 16, Hunter Kenyon 14, Xander Kimble 4, Nathan Hagle 9, Noah Bitz 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 12, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 9, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 14, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 2-2.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
