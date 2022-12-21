Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 67-48 non-conference victory over the Ogilvie Lions Monday, Dec. 12.

Rian Struss recorded 14 points and Tate Norman added 12 for the Tigers in the win.

The Tigers are now 2-2 on the season, and were scheduled to face Staples-Motley on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

PR-B's Irvin Tulenchik works to escape a double-team in the Tigers' win over Ogilvie on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Ogilvie 21 27 — 48

Pine River-Backus 32 35 — 67

OGILVIE

Tucker Kenyon 16, Hunter Kenyon 14, Xander Kimble 4, Nathan Hagle 9, Noah Bitz 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS