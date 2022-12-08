Boys Basketball: Tigers open with win over Menahga

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers earned a 78-64 win over the Menahga Braves thanks to 21 points from Jared Hamilton Friday, Dec. 2.

PR-B guard Jared Hamilton goes for a layup against Menagha on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

The Tigers led 42-21 at the half as Rian Struss tallied 19 points and Andrew Bueckers finished with 16.

Menahga 21 43 — 64

Pine River-Backus 42 36 — 78

PINE RIVER-BACKUS