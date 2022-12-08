Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers open with win over Menahga

Jared Hamilton and Andrew Bueckers combined for nearly half of the team's points

Rian Struss 2022-12-02 3943.JPG
PR-B forward Rian Struss drives the lane in the Tigers game against Menagha on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
December 08, 2022 03:01 AM
December 08, 2022 03:01 AM
PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers earned a 78-64 win over the Menahga Braves thanks to 21 points from Jared Hamilton Friday, Dec. 2.

Jared Hamilton 2022-12-02 2454.JPG
PR-B guard Jared Hamilton goes for a layup against Menagha on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

The Tigers led 42-21 at the half as Rian Struss tallied 19 points and Andrew Bueckers finished with 16.

Menahga 21 43 — 64

Pine River-Backus 42 36 — 78

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 16, Barron Milham 11, Rian Struss 19, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 1-0.

