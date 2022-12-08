Boys Basketball: Tigers open with win over Menahga
Jared Hamilton and Andrew Bueckers combined for nearly half of the team's points
PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers earned a 78-64 win over the Menahga Braves thanks to 21 points from Jared Hamilton Friday, Dec. 2.
The Tigers led 42-21 at the half as Rian Struss tallied 19 points and Andrew Bueckers finished with 16.
Menahga 21 43 — 64
Pine River-Backus 42 36 — 78
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 16, Barron Milham 11, Rian Struss 19, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 1-0.
