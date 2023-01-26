Boys Basketball: Tiger boys win two

WALKER — Jared Hamilton scored 20 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 73-38 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Jan. 19.

Rian Struss and Andrew Bueckers each tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they improved to 7-5 this season.

WHA 21 17 – 38

PRB 41 32 – 73

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Joseph Bieloh 3, Andrew Deegan 7, Isaiah Agard 3, Joseph Tande 10, Vinny Pederson 4, Gavin Oelschlager 6, Carter Nelson 3, Niko Morrow 7. FT 0-0 (0%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Jared Hamilton 20, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 19, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 3. FT 6-10 (60%). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 7-5.

Pine River-Backus 85, Bertha-Hewitt 42

BERTHA — Bueckers recorded 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they cruised to an 85-42 victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Irvin Tulenchik scored 14 points for the Tigers while Hamilton added 10.

Bertha-Hewitt 21 21 – 42

Pine River-Backus 37 48 – 85

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 9, Brady Rach 9, Titus Eckel 8, Stetson Guderjahn 6, Zachary Baumgartner 6, Brendan Adams 4. FT 7-8 (87.5%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS