Boys Basketball: Tiger boys win two

Tigers defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Bertha-Hewitt

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
January 26, 2023 07:57 AM
WALKER — Jared Hamilton scored 20 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 73-38 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Jan. 19.

Rian Struss and Andrew Bueckers each tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they improved to 7-5 this season.

WHA 21 17 – 38

PRB 41 32 – 73

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Joseph Bieloh 3, Andrew Deegan 7, Isaiah Agard 3, Joseph Tande 10, Vinny Pederson 4, Gavin Oelschlager 6, Carter Nelson 3, Niko Morrow 7. FT 0-0 (0%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Jared Hamilton 20, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 19, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 3. FT 6-10 (60%). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 7-5.

Pine River-Backus 85, Bertha-Hewitt 42

BERTHA — Bueckers recorded 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they cruised to an 85-42 victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Irvin Tulenchik scored 14 points for the Tigers while Hamilton added 10.

Bertha-Hewitt 21 21 – 42

Pine River-Backus 37 48 – 85

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 9, Brady Rach 9, Titus Eckel 8, Stetson Guderjahn 6, Zachary Baumgartner 6, Brendan Adams 4. FT 7-8 (87.5%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 6, Irvin Tulenchik 14, Tate Norman 9, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 10, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 8, Carson Travis 9, Kayden Witt 5, Isaiah Aulie 3. FT 6-10 (60%).

