Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Tiger boys top Red Lake, Walker

The Tigers are now 16-7

Irvin Tulenchik vs Walker 2-21-23.JPG
PR-B's Irvin Tulenchik takes a contested shot in the lane on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 02, 2023 04:57 AM

RED LAKE — Andrew Bueckers recorded 27 points and Jared Hamilton added 23 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers beat Red Lake 68-50 in a Northland Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Red Lake 25 25 — 50

Pine River-Backus 28 40 — 68

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Jared Hamilton 23, Andrew Bueckers 27, Rian Struss 5, Carson Travis 11. Conference: 8-4. Overall: 16-7.

Pine River-Backus 74, W-H-A 47

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss recorded 24 points to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 74-47 Northland Conference win over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Bueckers put in 18 points and Hamilton 14 for PR-B in the win.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 27 20 — 47

Pine River-Backus 29 45 — 74

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Joseph Bieloh 3, Andrew Deegan , Eli Pfeiffer , Parker Brock 13, Isaiah Agard , Jalen Sayers , Blake Watson 3, Joseph Tande 6, Vinny Pederson 4, Caleb Crow , Gavin Oelschlager 8, Carter Nelson 2, Niko Morrow 8.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 9, Irvin Tulenchik 8, Burke Netland 1, Jared Hamilton 14, Andrew Bueckers 18, Rian Struss 24.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
