Boys Basketball: Tiger boys top Red Lake, Walker
The Tigers are now 16-7
RED LAKE — Andrew Bueckers recorded 27 points and Jared Hamilton added 23 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers beat Red Lake 68-50 in a Northland Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.
Red Lake 25 25 — 50
Pine River-Backus 28 40 — 68
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 2, Jared Hamilton 23, Andrew Bueckers 27, Rian Struss 5, Carson Travis 11. Conference: 8-4. Overall: 16-7.
Pine River-Backus 74, W-H-A 47
PINE RIVER — Rian Struss recorded 24 points to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 74-47 Northland Conference win over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Bueckers put in 18 points and Hamilton 14 for PR-B in the win.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 27 20 — 47
Pine River-Backus 29 45 — 74
WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY
