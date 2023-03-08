99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Tiger boys top Bulldogs, fall to Nevis

Postseason play begins on Thursday, March 9

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
March 08, 2023 03:57 AM

SWANVILLE — Rian Struss recorded 22 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 69-60 non-conference victory over the Swanville Bulldogs Friday, March 3.

Irvin Tulenchik scored 13 points and Jared Hamilton added 12 to help the Tigers finish the regular season with a 17-8 overall record.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in Section 5-A and will have a home playoff game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Swanville 30 30 -- 60

Pine River-Backus 40 29 -- 69

SWANVILLE

Lucas Miller 27, Hunter Moore 6, Nick Kedrowski 2, Reese Johannes 2, Blake Crandell 6, Brody Kircher 7, Parker Schultz 8.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 13, Jared Hamilton 12, Andrew Bueckers 8, Rian Struss 22, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 6. FT 13-25 (52%). Overall: 17-8.

Nevis 68, Pine River-Backus 56

NEVIS — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 68-56 Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Hamilton tallied 14 and Irvin Tulenchik added 12 for PRB.

Nevis 33 35 -- 68

Pine River-Backus 23 33 -- 56

NEVIS

Austin Ahrendt 10, Deavn Lindow 15, Joe Houchin 2, Christian Moe 7, John Paul Benson 17, Spencer Lindow 7, Alex Lester 12. FT 25-36 (69%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 12, Jared Hamilton 14, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 4, Carson Travis 5, Kayden Witt 2. FT 6-10 (60%).

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball

