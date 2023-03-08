Boys Basketball: Tiger boys top Bulldogs, fall to Nevis
Postseason play begins on Thursday, March 9
SWANVILLE — Rian Struss recorded 22 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 69-60 non-conference victory over the Swanville Bulldogs Friday, March 3.
Irvin Tulenchik scored 13 points and Jared Hamilton added 12 to help the Tigers finish the regular season with a 17-8 overall record.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in Section 5-A and will have a home playoff game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Swanville 30 30 -- 60
Pine River-Backus 40 29 -- 69
SWANVILLE
Lucas Miller 27, Hunter Moore 6, Nick Kedrowski 2, Reese Johannes 2, Blake Crandell 6, Brody Kircher 7, Parker Schultz 8.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 13, Jared Hamilton 12, Andrew Bueckers 8, Rian Struss 22, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 6. FT 13-25 (52%). Overall: 17-8.
Nevis 68, Pine River-Backus 56
NEVIS — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 68-56 Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Hamilton tallied 14 and Irvin Tulenchik added 12 for PRB.