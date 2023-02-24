Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus Tigers edge Blackduck 51-49

Pine River-Backus player Rian Struss tallied 9 points Feb. 14, 2023, in a win over Blackduck. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

PINE RIVER — Jared Hamilton scored 15 points to help the host Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 51-49 victory over the Blackduck Drakes in a Northland Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Irvin Tulenchik tallied 14 points for the Tigers and Rian Struss added nine.

PR-B, 6-4 in the conference and 14-7 overall, was scheduled to host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and then play at Red Lake on Friday, Feb. 24.

Blackduck 19 30 – 49

Pine River-Backus 22 29 – 51

BLACKDUCK

Oli Stroeing 10, Brennan Kortuem 10, Dante Frank 14, Nicholas Swedberg 3, Kainen Arp 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS