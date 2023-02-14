Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus team manager gets a bucket for Tigers

PINE RIVER — In the Pine River-Backus boys basketball team’s win over Laporte on Tuesday, Feb. 7, one Tiger scored his first career points.

Longtime team manager James Maine was able to check into the game in the final minutes, and he scored a basket before time expired.

“He comes to practices and just kind of helps out — maybe by running the score clock — and he is just always there cheering the team on and bringing energy,” head coach Jordan Ackerman said. “I suppose (getting him into a game) just started as an idea, but then it kind of seemed a little more realistic.”

As Maine’s shot fell, his teammates and the crowd erupted in cheers.

The Pine River-Backus bench erupts as manager James Maine scores a basket against Laporte on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

“I knew it would mean a lot to him and his family, and to our team as well,” Ackerman said. “I think him getting in there was probably as much fun for the team as it was for James. Hopefully, it was a memory that he will never forget.”

Ackerman said it was an emotional moment for everyone involved, even after the game as the team celebrated.

“When you sit back and think about what high school sports are all about, the boys remember the bus rides as much as wins and losses, and you don’t know what they are going to remember,” Ackerman said. “I think this is one of those moments they are going to really remember.”

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer