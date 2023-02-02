Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus falls to Nevis, tops Red Lake

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers led the Pine River-Backus Tigers with 14 points in a 70-46 Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers Friday, Jan. 27.

Jared Hamilton added 11 points for the Tigers.

Nevis 33 37 -- 70

Pine River-Backus 18 28 -- 46

NEVIS

Austin Ahrendt 13, Deavn Lindow 12, Eli Lewis 3, Joe Houchin 5, Christian Moe 2, JohnPaul Benson 15, Spencer Lindow 12, Alex Lester 8. FT 13-22 (59%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 3, Jared Hamilton 11, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 9, Carson Travis 5, Kayden Witt 2. FT 12-17 (71%). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 8-6.

Pine River-Backus 70, Red Lake 68

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss finished with 25 points and Bueckers hit for 20 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers survived a Northland Conference matchup with Red Lake by winning 70-68 Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Red Lake 31 37 -- 68

Pine River-Backus 33 37 -- 70

RED LAKE

Brown 31, Bulio 9, G. Kingbird 15, Fox 9, Feather 2, W. Kingbird 4. FT 7-15 (47%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 7, Andrew Bueckers 20, Rian Struss 25, Carson Travis 12, Kayden Witt 2. FT 13-19 (68%).