Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes boys basketball wins 12th straight

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge tallied 16 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 59-44 Section 7-2A victory over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Friday, Feb. 24.

Gavin Kennen finished with 13 points for the Patriots in their 12th straight win.

Eli Laposky added 12 points and Brayden Spickzka chipped in 11 for the 18-5 Patriots.

MWLR 27 17 – 44

Pequot Lakes 37 22 – 59

ADVERTISEMENT

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Owen Loew 5, Nolan Nelson 16, Jimmy Walker 5, Eli Youngs 4, Adam Neumann 14.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 12, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 16, Maverick Ackerman 2, Brayden Spiczka 11, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. Overall: 18-5.

Patriots 44, Cardinals 39

PEQUOT LAKES — Kennen led the way with 18 points to help the Patriots get a 44-39 Mid-State Conference and Section 7-2A win against the Staples-Motley Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laposky added 10 to be the only other Patriot in double figures.

The game was moved to a 4:30 p.m. start, with the referees making it onto the floor after the starting lineups were announced.

The win was the Patriots’ 11th in a row. Pequot now stands 6-1 in conference play and 10-0 in section play.

Staples-Motley 19 20 — 39

Pequot Lakes 17 27 — 44

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 1, Isaiah Schultz 17, Eli Rutten 3, Alex Schultz 2, Dakota Hennagir 5, Avandre Brandt 11. FG 15-46 (32.6%), FT 2-4 (50%). 3-point 7-25 (28%).

ADVERTISEMENT

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 10, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 18, Grant Loge 4, Brayden Spiczka 6. FG 14-42 (33%), FT 10-13 (77%). 3-point 6-27 (22%).

Pequot Lakes 68, Bemidji 57

PEQUOT LAKES — Loge and Kennen each finished with 19 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 68-57 non-conference victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Laposky added nine points for the Patriots who improved to 16-5 this season.

Bemidji 27 30 – 57

Pequot Lakes 35 33 – 68

ADVERTISEMENT

BEMIDJI

Ethan Biehn 9, Quinten Yeung 10, Dawson Lish 4, Jaxon Bocschee 9, Isaac Severts 12, Matthew Matheney 11, Braden Luksik 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 9, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 19, Grant Loge 19, Conner Quale 6, Brayden Spiczka 7, River Sommerness 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2.

More Patriots Basketball







