99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes boys basketball win three

The Patriots are now 10-5 on the season

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 08, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen’s 17 points paced the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 63-21 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday, Feb. 3.

Grant Loge tallied 15 points and Eli Laposky added 14.

Isaac Asmus led the Gobblers with nine points.

Aitkin 9 12 -- 21

Pequot Lakes 37 26 -- 63

AITKIN

Eli Christy 1, Braedyn Smith 3, Ryan Alexander 3, Alex Palm 5, Isaac Asmus 9. FT 3-5 (60%). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 6-12. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 14, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 15, Ethan Quale 3, Dalton Anderson 3, Brayden Spiczka 5, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 8-13 (62%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 10-5.

Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31

PEQUOT LAKES — Loge tallied 19 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 57-31 victory over the Proctor Rails in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Feb. 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor Quale recorded 13 points for the Patriots while Kennen added 10.

Proctor 12 19 – 31

Pequot Lakes 29 28 – 57

PROCTOR

Carter St. Germaine 2, Joshua Synnott 15, Wesley Thiry 5, Samuel Nylund 2, Nathan Maahs 2, Logan Linnum 2, James Pioro 3. FT 8-16 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 2, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 19, Alex Kriesel 2, Conner Quale 13, Brayden Spiczka 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 2-5 (40%).

Patriots 57, Cardinals 41

STAPLES — Laposky recorded 14 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Staples-Motley Cardinals 57-41 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kennen scored 12 points and Loge added 10.

Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 19 points and Isaiah Schultz added 11 points.

Staples-Motley 22 19 – 41

Pequot Lakes 29 28 – 57

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 19, Isaiah Schultz 11, Alex Schultz 3, Dakota Hennagir 3, Avandre Brandt 5. FT 2-2 (100%). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 7-8. Next: hosts West Central 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 14, Clay Erickson 3, Bryar Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 12, Grant Loge 10, Conner Quale 9, Brayden Spiczka 1, River Sommerness 6. FT 3-7 (42.9%).

More Patriots Basketball
Pequot vs CI boys basketball 01-19-23 (3).JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Rangers, fall to Lakers
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 64-41 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL BB 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight
Losses came at the hands of Thief River Falls, Little Falls and Albany
January 19, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20
The Patriots are now 6-1
January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Boys Basketball 12-19 2.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.
January 04, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Nevis by 15
The Patriots remain undefeated on the season
December 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES BOYS BASKETBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPEQUOT LAKES
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PRB Boys Basketball Jared Hamilton.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Bueckers scores 24, Pine River-Backus tops Upsala
The Tigers are now 11-6
February 08, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Alpine Ski: Chaney finishes 5th for Warriors
The Pequot Lakes skier's time was 1:04.32
February 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Dance: Revolution takes two eighths in Monticello
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Dance
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman