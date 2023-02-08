Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes boys basketball win three
The Patriots are now 10-5 on the season
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen’s 17 points paced the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 63-21 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday, Feb. 3.
Grant Loge tallied 15 points and Eli Laposky added 14.
Isaac Asmus led the Gobblers with nine points.
Aitkin 9 12 -- 21
Pequot Lakes 37 26 -- 63
AITKIN
Eli Christy 1, Braedyn Smith 3, Ryan Alexander 3, Alex Palm 5, Isaac Asmus 9. FT 3-5 (60%). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 6-12. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 14, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 15, Ethan Quale 3, Dalton Anderson 3, Brayden Spiczka 5, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 8-13 (62%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 10-5.
Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31
PEQUOT LAKES — Loge tallied 19 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 57-31 victory over the Proctor Rails in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Feb. 2
Connor Quale recorded 13 points for the Patriots while Kennen added 10.
Proctor 12 19 – 31
Pequot Lakes 29 28 – 57
PROCTOR
Carter St. Germaine 2, Joshua Synnott 15, Wesley Thiry 5, Samuel Nylund 2, Nathan Maahs 2, Logan Linnum 2, James Pioro 3. FT 8-16 (50%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 2, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 19, Alex Kriesel 2, Conner Quale 13, Brayden Spiczka 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 2-5 (40%).
Patriots 57, Cardinals 41
STAPLES — Laposky recorded 14 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Staples-Motley Cardinals 57-41 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Kennen scored 12 points and Loge added 10.
Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 19 points and Isaiah Schultz added 11 points.