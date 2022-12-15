Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25
The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 17 points in a 70-45 non-conference victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, Dec. 8.
Grant Loge added 13 points followed by 10 from Brayden Spiczka.
Irvin Tulenchik led the Tigers with 14 points.
Pine River-Backus 17 28 -- 45
Pequot Lakes 30 40 -- 70
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 14, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 8, Andrew Bueckers 8, Barron Milham 1, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 5. FT 9-12 (75%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 7, Clay Erickson 3, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 17, Eli Laposky 9, Grant Loge 13, Coner Quale 5, River Sommerness 3, Brayden Spiczka 10. FT 18-25 (72%).
Pequot Lakes 67, Grand Rapids 35
PEQUOT LAKES — Loge scored 24 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 67-35 win over Class 3A’s Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Friday, Dec. 9.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kennen recorded 14 points and Eli Laposky added 13 for the Patriots.
Grand Rapids 16 19 — 35
Pequot Lakes 36 31 — 67
GRAND RAPIDS
Kaydin Metzgar 4, Colton Johnson 5, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 5, Aidan Tinquist 2, Christopher Roy 12, Wylee Dauenbaugh 7.
PEQUOT LAKES
Conner Quale 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 14, Eli Laposky 13, Grant Loge 24, Riggs Magnuson 3, River Sommerness 2, Brayden Spiczka 3.
C-I 59, PR-B 42
CROSBY — Rian Struss led the Tigers with 13 points as the Tigers fell to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 59-42 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Jared Hamilton closely followed with 12 points, while Andrew Bueckers and Carson Travis each added six points.