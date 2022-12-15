Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25

The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton

Gavin Kennen & Andrew Bueckers2022-12-08 1279.JPG
Pequot Lakes' Gavin Kennen's layup is contested by PR-B's Andrew Bueckers in the Patriots' 70-45 win over the Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
December 15, 2022 01:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 17 points in a 70-45 non-conference victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, Dec. 8.

Grant Loge added 13 points followed by 10 from Brayden Spiczka.

Irvin Tulenchik led the Tigers with 14 points.

Pine River-Backus 17 28 -- 45

Pequot Lakes 30 40 -- 70

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 14, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 8, Andrew Bueckers 8, Barron Milham 1, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 5. FT 9-12 (75%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 7, Clay Erickson 3, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 17, Eli Laposky 9, Grant Loge 13, Coner Quale 5, River Sommerness 3, Brayden Spiczka 10. FT 18-25 (72%).

Pequot Lakes 67, Grand Rapids 35

PEQUOT LAKES — Loge scored 24 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 67-35 win over Class 3A’s Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Friday, Dec. 9.

Kennen recorded 14 points and Eli Laposky added 13 for the Patriots.

Grand Rapids 16 19 — 35

Pequot Lakes 36 31 — 67

GRAND RAPIDS

Kaydin Metzgar 4, Colton Johnson 5, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 5, Aidan Tinquist 2, Christopher Roy 12, Wylee Dauenbaugh 7.

PEQUOT LAKES

Conner Quale 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 14, Eli Laposky 13, Grant Loge 24, Riggs Magnuson 3, River Sommerness 2, Brayden Spiczka 3.

Irvin Tulenchik and Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2022-12-08 2701.JPG
PR-B's Irvin Tulenchik drives the baseline against Pequot Lakes' Leo Bolz-Andolshek in the Patriots' win over the Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

C-I 59, PR-B 42

CROSBY — Rian Struss led the Tigers with 13 points as the Tigers fell to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 59-42 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Jared Hamilton closely followed with 12 points, while Andrew Bueckers and Carson Travis each added six points.

Pine River-Backus 20 22 -- 42

Crosby-Ironton 28 31 -- 59

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 3, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 12, Andrew Bueckers 6, Rian Struss 13, Carson Travis 6. FG 15-42 (35%), FT 9-11 (81%). 3-point 3-16 (19%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Brad Hachey 7, Jordan Mount 14, James Stokman 5, Joseph Ringhand 2, Noah Larson 13, Will Meyer 18. FG 27-60 (45%), FT 2-6 (33%). 3-point 3-14 (21%).

