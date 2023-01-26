STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Patriots top Rangers, fall to Lakers

Pequot vs CI boys basketball 01-19-23 (3).JPG
Pequot Lakes' Eli Laposky drives the baseline in the Patriots' game against Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 64-41 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pequot’s Eli Laposky hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points followed by Grant Loge’s 13 points.

C-I was led by James Stokman’s 14 points. Jordan Mount scored 11 and Will Meyer 10. Only four Rangers found the scoring column.

Pequot’s victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

Crosby-Ironton 28 36 -- 64

Pequot Lakes 23 18 -- 41

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 11, James Stokman 14, Noah Larson 6, Will Meyer 10. FT 2-2 (100%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 9-4.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 15, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 13, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 4, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 6-9 (66%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 7-5. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Pequot vs CI boys basketball 01-19-23 (2).jpg
Patriot senior Grant Loge shoots a mid-range jumper against Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey/ Brainerd Dispatch

Lakers 79, Patriots 54

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES — Laposky posted 19 points while Gavin Kennen added 10 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 79-54 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 17.

Laposky reached 1,000 career points in the loss.

Detroit Lakes 39 40 – 79

Pequot Lakes 17 37 – 54

DETROIT LAKES

Aiden Lunde 3, Ethan Carrier 12, Devon Berg 13, Hunter Korth 4, Mason Omberg 7, Oliver Quam 17, Mason Carrier 18, Brandton Marsh 2, Jakub Pavek 3. FT 3-4 (75%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 2, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 4, Alex Kriesel 2, Ethan Quale 3, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 4-11 (36%)

More Patriots Basketball
PL BB 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight
Losses came at the hands of Thief River Falls, Little Falls and Albany
January 19, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20
The Patriots are now 6-1
January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Boys Basketball 12-19 2.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.
January 04, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Nevis by 15
The Patriots remain undefeated on the season
December 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Gavin Kennen & Andrew Bueckers2022-12-08 1279.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25
The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton
December 15, 2022 01:01 PM

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES BOYS BASKETBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPEQUOT LAKES
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Aaliyah Lewis passes the ball in the Tigers loss to the Menahga Braves Thurs. Jan 19.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tiger girls win two of three
Girls defeat Blackduck and Laporte, lose to Menagha
January 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot vs CI girls basketball 01-19-23 (4).jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win three more
The Pequot Lakes girls are now 10-1
January 25, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Dance 1-25.jpeg
Prep
Dance: Kick 2nd, jazz 3rd at Mid-State
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Dance
January 25, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lucht 12.jpg
Prep
Minnesota youth hockey coach suffers life-altering injury at work; community rallies
Todd Lucht spent nine days in regions in St. Paul and underwent two surgeries in that time.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman