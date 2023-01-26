Boys Basketball: Patriots top Rangers, fall to Lakers

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 64-41 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pequot’s Eli Laposky hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points followed by Grant Loge’s 13 points.

C-I was led by James Stokman’s 14 points. Jordan Mount scored 11 and Will Meyer 10. Only four Rangers found the scoring column.

Pequot’s victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

Crosby-Ironton 28 36 -- 64

Pequot Lakes 23 18 -- 41

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 11, James Stokman 14, Noah Larson 6, Will Meyer 10. FT 2-2 (100%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 9-4.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 15, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 13, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 4, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 6-9 (66%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 7-5. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Patriot senior Grant Loge shoots a mid-range jumper against Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Kelly Humphrey/ Brainerd Dispatch

Lakers 79, Patriots 54

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES — Laposky posted 19 points while Gavin Kennen added 10 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 79-54 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 17.

Laposky reached 1,000 career points in the loss.

Detroit Lakes 39 40 – 79

Pequot Lakes 17 37 – 54

DETROIT LAKES

Aiden Lunde 3, Ethan Carrier 12, Devon Berg 13, Hunter Korth 4, Mason Omberg 7, Oliver Quam 17, Mason Carrier 18, Brandton Marsh 2, Jakub Pavek 3. FT 3-4 (75%).

PEQUOT LAKES