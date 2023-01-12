99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20

The Patriots are now 6-1

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 69-49 win over Pierz in a Section 7-2A showdown Friday, Jan. 6.

Eli Laposky finished with 18 points and Brayden Spiczka added 10 as the Patriots improved to 6-1 overall.

Pierz was led by Noah Oberfeld’s 16 points and Kirby Fischer’s 10. Jonathan Cheney secured eight rebounds.

Pierz 49

Pequot Lakes 69

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 5, Joey Stuckmayer 2, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 10, Caden Knutson 3, Jonathan Cheney 9, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 18-53 (33%), FT 8-11 (72%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: 4-4. Next: at Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 18, Gavin Kennen 22, Grant Loge 9, Conner Quale 5, Brayden Spiczka 10, River Sommerness 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 15-20 (75%). Overall: 6-1.

