Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 69-49 win over Pierz in a Section 7-2A showdown Friday, Jan. 6.

Eli Laposky finished with 18 points and Brayden Spiczka added 10 as the Patriots improved to 6-1 overall.

Pierz was led by Noah Oberfeld’s 16 points and Kirby Fischer’s 10. Jonathan Cheney secured eight rebounds.

Pierz 49

Pequot Lakes 69

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 5, Joey Stuckmayer 2, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 10, Caden Knutson 3, Jonathan Cheney 9, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 18-53 (33%), FT 8-11 (72%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: 4-4. Next: at Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

PEQUOT LAKES