Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20
The Patriots are now 6-1
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 69-49 win over Pierz in a Section 7-2A showdown Friday, Jan. 6.
Eli Laposky finished with 18 points and Brayden Spiczka added 10 as the Patriots improved to 6-1 overall.
Pierz was led by Noah Oberfeld’s 16 points and Kirby Fischer’s 10. Jonathan Cheney secured eight rebounds.
Pierz 49
Pequot Lakes 69
PIERZ
Jack Prokott 5, Joey Stuckmayer 2, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 10, Caden Knutson 3, Jonathan Cheney 9, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 18-53 (33%), FT 8-11 (72%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: 4-4. Next: at Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 18, Gavin Kennen 22, Grant Loge 9, Conner Quale 5, Brayden Spiczka 10, River Sommerness 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 15-20 (75%). Overall: 6-1.
The Patriots were section champs in '21-22 with a 25-8 overall record
Laposky finished last season averaging 14.6 points per game
The Pequot Lakes senior led the team to a win over Alexandria