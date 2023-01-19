STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight

Losses came at the hands of Thief River Falls, Little Falls and Albany

PL BB 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Patriot forward River Somerness gathers for a shot against Little Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 19, 2023 06:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen’s 16 points led the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 54-48 non-conference loss to the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Jan. 13.

Eli Laposky scored 13 and Grant Loge 10 for the Patriots who have lost three straight.

Thief River Falls 32 22 -- 54

Pequot Lakes 27 21 -- 48

THIEF RIVER FALLS

Jesse McDougall 9, Caleb Rosendahl 12, Jack Rosendahl 13, Maxton Peterson 2, Jake Friedrich 4, Jack Manning 14. FT 11-12 (92%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 16, Grant Loge 10, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 7. FT 4-15 (27%). Overall: 6-4.

Flyers 67, Patriots 62

PEQUOT LAKES — Beau Thoma recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 67-62 non-conference victory over the Pequot Lakes Patriots Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Jaxon Janski tallied 16 points and Owen Bode posted 13 points for the Flyers.

Loge scored a game-high 25 points and Kennen added 14 points for the Patriots.

Little Falls 32 35 – 67

Pequot Lakes 37 25 – 62

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 13, Jaxon Janski 16, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 23, Carter Gwost 7, Brayden Jordan 6. FG 24-55 (43.6%), FT 14-20 (70%). 3-point 5-16 (31.2%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 6, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 25, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 5, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FG 22-60 (36.7%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 7-31 (22.6%).

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52

ALBANY — Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Albany Huskies held the Pequot Lakes Patriots to 15 second-half points leading to a 74-52 victory by the Huskies Monday, Jan. 9.

Loge led Class 2A’s 13th-ranked Patriots with 22 points. Laposky added 11 for the 6-2 Patriots.

Albany 32 42 -- 74

Pequot Lakes 37 15 -- 52

ALBANY

Ezekia Austin 18, Tanner Reis 3, Andrew Olson 2, Jack Rieland, Elliott Burnett, Tysen Gerads 24, Samuel Hondl 13, Trent Imholte 2, Ethan Borgerding 12. FT 7-8 (88%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 11, Clay Erickson 3, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 4, Grant Loge 22, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2, Harrison Kennen 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 9-10 (90%).

basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20
The Patriots are now 6-1
January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Boys Basketball 12-19 2.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.
January 04, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Nevis by 15
The Patriots remain undefeated on the season
December 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Gavin Kennen & Andrew Bueckers2022-12-08 1279.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25
The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton
December 15, 2022 01:01 PM
PL BBall.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Four starters return for Patriots’ state tourney team
The Patriots were section champs in '21-22 with a 25-8 overall record
December 01, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs

