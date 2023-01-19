Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen’s 16 points led the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 54-48 non-conference loss to the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Jan. 13.

Eli Laposky scored 13 and Grant Loge 10 for the Patriots who have lost three straight.

Thief River Falls 32 22 -- 54

Pequot Lakes 27 21 -- 48

THIEF RIVER FALLS

Jesse McDougall 9, Caleb Rosendahl 12, Jack Rosendahl 13, Maxton Peterson 2, Jake Friedrich 4, Jack Manning 14. FT 11-12 (92%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 16, Grant Loge 10, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 7. FT 4-15 (27%). Overall: 6-4.

Flyers 67, Patriots 62

PEQUOT LAKES — Beau Thoma recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 67-62 non-conference victory over the Pequot Lakes Patriots Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Jaxon Janski tallied 16 points and Owen Bode posted 13 points for the Flyers.

Loge scored a game-high 25 points and Kennen added 14 points for the Patriots.

Little Falls 32 35 – 67

Pequot Lakes 37 25 – 62

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 13, Jaxon Janski 16, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 23, Carter Gwost 7, Brayden Jordan 6. FG 24-55 (43.6%), FT 14-20 (70%). 3-point 5-16 (31.2%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 6, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 25, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 5, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FG 22-60 (36.7%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 7-31 (22.6%).

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52

ALBANY — Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Albany Huskies held the Pequot Lakes Patriots to 15 second-half points leading to a 74-52 victory by the Huskies Monday, Jan. 9.

Loge led Class 2A’s 13th-ranked Patriots with 22 points. Laposky added 11 for the 6-2 Patriots.

Albany 32 42 -- 74

Pequot Lakes 37 15 -- 52

ALBANY

Ezekia Austin 18, Tanner Reis 3, Andrew Olson 2, Jack Rieland, Elliott Burnett, Tysen Gerads 24, Samuel Hondl 13, Trent Imholte 2, Ethan Borgerding 12. FT 7-8 (88%).

PEQUOT LAKES