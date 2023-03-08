Boys Basketball: Patriots flatten International Falls in opening round

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 21 for the game as the No. 1 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to a 90-20 victory over the No. 16 seeded International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Eli Laposky posted 19 points and Gavin Kennen added 14 points as 13 different Patriots found the scoring column.

International Falls 11 9 – 20

Pequot Lakes 50 40 – 90

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Hendrix Tagemos 6, Ben Smith 2, Blair Werner 5, Landon Bidros 2, Carter Lose 3m Nick Bennett 2. FT 0-0 (0%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 21, Alex Kriesel, Ethan Quale 3, Maverick Ackerman 3, Conner Quale 3, Dalton Andrson 4, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 4, River Sommerness 6, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 1-2 (50%).