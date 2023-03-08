99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Patriots flatten International Falls in opening round

13 different Patriots scored in the 70-point victory

PL Boys Bball 3-7 4-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Grant Loge throws down a two-handed dunk in the Patriots' postseason victory over International Falls on
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
March 08, 2023 09:45 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 21 for the game as the No. 1 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to a 90-20 victory over the No. 16 seeded International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Eli Laposky posted 19 points and Gavin Kennen added 14 points as 13 different Patriots found the scoring column.

International Falls 11 9 – 20

Pequot Lakes 50 40 – 90

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Hendrix Tagemos 6, Ben Smith 2, Blair Werner 5, Landon Bidros 2, Carter Lose 3m Nick Bennett 2. FT 0-0 (0%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 21, Alex Kriesel, Ethan Quale 3, Maverick Ackerman 3, Conner Quale 3, Dalton Andrson 4, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 4, River Sommerness 6, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 1-2 (50%).

More Patriots Basketball

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
