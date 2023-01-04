Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 56-55 to the Mora Mustangs in overtime in the championship game of the Wheaties Wallin Memorial Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Pequot Lakes forward Gavin Kennen takes a contested shot in the lane in the Patriots' loss to Mora on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Gavin Kennen finished with 13 points while Eli Laposky chipped in 10 for the Patriots.

Mora 37 14 5 – 56

Pequot Lakes 33 18 4 – 55

Mora

D. Fix 11, J. Smart 14, G. Bracidy 7, M. Sampson 14, M. Balmer 2, J. Oslin 8. FT 3-6 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 10, Bryar Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 18, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 8. FT 5-6 (83.3%). Overall: 5-1.

Pequot Lakes 81, Rock Ridge 51

PEQUOT LAKES — Eli Laposky tallied 29 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Rock Ridge Wolverines 81-51 in the opening round of the Wheaties Memorial Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Grant Loge recorded 20 points for the Patriots while Gavin Kennen added 16 as Pequot will now face Mora in the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock Ridge 22 29 – 51

Pequot Lakes 48 33 – 81

ROCK RIDGE

Indy Romero 3, Carter Maves 4, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krampotich 5, Zane Lokken 4, Aaron Spry 1, Max Williams 4, Noah Mitchell 7, Grant Hansen 13, Jalen Miskwitz 2.

PEQUOT LAKES