Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.
PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 56-55 to the Mora Mustangs in overtime in the championship game of the Wheaties Wallin Memorial Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.
Gavin Kennen finished with 13 points while Eli Laposky chipped in 10 for the Patriots.
Mora 37 14 5 – 56
Pequot Lakes 33 18 4 – 55
Mora
D. Fix 11, J. Smart 14, G. Bracidy 7, M. Sampson 14, M. Balmer 2, J. Oslin 8. FT 3-6 (50%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 10, Bryar Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 18, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 8. FT 5-6 (83.3%). Overall: 5-1.
Pequot Lakes 81, Rock Ridge 51
PEQUOT LAKES — Eli Laposky tallied 29 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Rock Ridge Wolverines 81-51 in the opening round of the Wheaties Memorial Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Grant Loge recorded 20 points for the Patriots while Gavin Kennen added 16 as Pequot will now face Mora in the championship game.
Rock Ridge 22 29 – 51
Pequot Lakes 48 33 – 81
ROCK RIDGE
Indy Romero 3, Carter Maves 4, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krampotich 5, Zane Lokken 4, Aaron Spry 1, Max Williams 4, Noah Mitchell 7, Grant Hansen 13, Jalen Miskwitz 2.
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 29, Riggs Magnuson 2, Bryar Nordby 4, Gavin Kennen 16, Grant Loge 20, Brayden Spiczka 5, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 1.
The Patriots were section champs in '21-22 with a 25-8 overall record
Laposky finished last season averaging 14.6 points per game
The Pacesetter “Sweet 16” will feature 32 of Minnesota’s best high school basketball teams.
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games