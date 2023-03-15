6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Patriots advance to section semis

Eli Laposky scored 25 points in a win over Pillager

PL Boys Bball 3-7 4-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Grant Loge throws down a two-handed dunk in the Patriots' postseason victory over International Falls on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 15, 2023 06:57 AM

HERMANTOWN — Eli Laposky led the way with 25 points as the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots powered their way past No. 8 seeded Pillager 77-32 in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 11.

Gavin Kennen chipped in 21 points and Grant Loge added 12 for the Patriots in the win.

Pillager was led by Eli Miller who scored eight points while Parker Schaefer and Kaden Imdieke each recorded seven points. The Huskies finished the season with a 15-13 record.

Pillager 13 19 — 32

Pequot Lakes 54 23 — 77

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 2, Braden Hoffer 2, Gabriel Parrish 3, Elijah Miller 8, Parker Schaefer 7, Kaden Imdieke 7, Justin Anderson 3. Overall: 15-13.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 25, Bryar Nordby 4, Gavin Kennen 21, Grant Loge 12, Ethan Quale 4, Harrison Kennen 2. Overall: 23-5. Next: vs Two Harbors in Hermantown 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

PL Boys Bball 3-7 6-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Eli Laposky drives in for the layup against International Falls on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes 90, International Falls 20

PEQUOT LAKES — Loge scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 21 for the game as the Patriots cruised to a 90-20 victory over the No. 16 seeded International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Laposky posted 19 points and Kennen added 14 points as 13 different Patriots found the scoring column.

International Falls 11 9 – 20

Pequot Lakes 50 40 – 90

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Hendrix Tagemos 6, Ben Smith 2, Blair Werner 5, Landon Bidros 2, Carter Lose 3m Nick Bennett 2. FT 0-0 (0%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 21, Alex Kriesel, Ethan Quale 3, Maverick Ackerman 3, Conner Quale 3, Dalton Andrson 4, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 4, River Sommerness 6, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 1-2 (50%).

More Patriots Basketball

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
