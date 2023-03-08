Boys Basketball: Patriot boys end regular season with 3 more wins

PEQUOT LAKES — Eleven different Pequot Lakes Patriots scored in a 75-46 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, March 3.

Grant Loge led the Patriots with 18 points followed by 17 from Gavin Kennen.

Pequot finished the conference season 9-1 and went 21-5 overall.

Park Rapids 14 32 -- 46

Pequot Lakes 31 44 -- 75

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 15, Blake Morris 2, Cory Johnson 7, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 15, Ryan Carroll 11. FT 12-15 (80%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 8, Clay Erickson 9, Riggs Magnuson 4, Bryar Nordby 5, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 18, Maverick Ackerman 3, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 4. FT 2-3 (66%).

Pequot Lakes' Eli Laposky completes a fast-break layup against Park Rapids on Friday, March 3, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Patriots 65, Aitkin 54

AITKIN — Eli Laposky dropped 21 points with 14 coming in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 65-54 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Gavin Kennen finished with 15 points followed by Loge’s 11 and Conner Quale’s 10. Qualie scored eight of his 10 in the second half as Pequot turned a one-point halftime advantage into an 11-point victory.

Pequot Lakes 29 36 -- 65

Aitkin 28 26 -- 54

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 21, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 15, Grant Loge 11, Conner Quale 10, Brayden Spiczka 6. FT 12-20 (60%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 20, Braedyn Smith 13, Andrew Martinson 2, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 5, Nathan Price 2, Isaac Asmus 8. FT 7-10 (70%).

Patriots 59, Lakers 43

PEQUOT LAKES — Kennen scored 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots over the Detroit Lakes Lakers 59-43 in a Mid-State Conference contest Monday, Feb. 27.

Loge added 16 points and Eli Laposky 11 in the win.

The win was revenge from a 79-54 loss Pequot Lakes suffered at the hands of the Lakers on Jan. 17.

Detroit Lakes 18 25 — 43

Pequot Lakes 26 33 — 59

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 11, Bryar Nordby 4, Gavin Kennen 22, Grant Loge 16, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 4.