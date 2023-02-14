99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Laposky's buzzer-beater helps Patriots top Esko

The Patriots have won seven straight

Gavin Kennen.JPG
Pequot Lakes' Gavin Kennen snags a rebound in front of Park Rapids' Cory Johnson on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 14, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ESKO — Eli Laposky hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 66-63 victory over the Esko Eskomos on Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a matchup against the top two teams in Section 7-2A.

EliLaposky.jpg
Eli Laposky

The Patriot senior caught the inbounds pass around half court with 1.8 seconds left and had to double-clutch and tilt his body in mid-air to avoid a defender as his off-balance shot went through the net as time expired.

“I think Esko’s defenders were more worried about actually stopping the play and making sure we didn’t get the inbounds, but the ball bounced right in front of me, and I just had to shoot it … As I shot, I thought, 'Oh, that might go in,'” Laposky said.

As the shot fell, the Patriots erupted off the bench and swarmed Laposky, who said the Esko athletes and student section had been taunting the Patriots after having defeated Pequot Lakes in the section football championship in November.

“It was something I will always remember,” Laposky said. “(Esko fans) were chirping the whole game, so I went right to the student section. I had to make sure they knew, because there is a rivalry there for sure … We are going to have to see them again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavin Kennen and Grant Loge each scored 20 points to pace the Patriots. Laposky finished with 13 points and Brayden Spiczka added nine for the 11-5 Patriots, who are on a seven-game winning streak.

“We are moving the ball around a lot better and trusting each other,” Laposky said. “I think by the end of the year, we will be trusting each other a lot more than when we started.”

Esko 33 30 -- 63

Pequot Lakes 32 34 -- 66

ESKO

Carter Zezulka 5, Makoi Perich 17, Sam Haugen 2, Dalton Spindler 18, Cuinn Berger 15, Braedyn Male 6.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 20, Grant Loge 20, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 9.

Pequot Lakes 45, St. Cloud Cathedral 35

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge’s 18 points led the Pequot Lakes Patriots to their sixth-straight win in a 45-35 victory over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday, Feb. 10

Gavin Kennen added 12 points and Eli Laposky totaled 10 as the Patriots improved to 13-5 overall.

Cathedral 22 13 -- 35

Pequot Lakes 17 28 -- 45

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Alex Schroeder 3, Emanuel Kutzera 18, Maxwell Pfeiffer 7, Jacob Voth 1, Zachary Stolzenberg 6. FT 8-11 (73%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 10, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 12, Grant Loge 18, Brayden Spiczka 2. FT 10-18 (56%). Overall: 13-5.

Pequot Lakes 74, Park Rapids 53

PARK RAPIDS — Pequot Lakes’ Grant Loge recorded 17 points for the Patriots as they beat the Park Rapids Panthers 74-53 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Pequot’s Eli Laposky added 12 points and River Sommerness scored 10 in the Mid-State Conference game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids 22 31 – 53

Pequot Lakes 34 40 – 74

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 13, Blake Morris 5, Aidan Yliniemi Hesel 2, Cory Johnson 2, Landon Strasburg 2, Matt Johanning 2, Mason Yliniemi 6, Noah Larson 14, Ryan Carroll 4, Luke Hartung 3. FT 12-22 (55%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 12, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 17, Dalton Anderson 3, Brayden Spiczka 9, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 10, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 5. FT 9-15 (60%).

More Patriots Basketball
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes boys basketball win three
The Patriots are now 10-5 on the season
February 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot vs CI boys basketball 01-19-23 (3).JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Rangers, fall to Lakers
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 64-41 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL BB 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight
Losses came at the hands of Thief River Falls, Little Falls and Albany
January 19, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Pierz by 20
The Patriots are now 6-1
January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Boys Basketball 12-19 2.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.
January 04, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES BOYS BASKETBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPEQUOT LAKES
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
PRB James Maine 3-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus team manager gets a bucket for Tigers
James Maine clocked in against Laporte and managed to score, much to the delight of the team and crowd
February 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Thumbs up to his fans 2023-02-07 1876-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Rian Struss scores 1,000 points as Pine River-Backus tops Laporte
The 26-point win was the Tigers' fifth straight
February 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hoffard Signing 1.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes lineman signs to play for Jamestown
Tristen Hoffard signed his letter of intent to play for 'Jimmies' on Wednesday, Feb. 1
February 10, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning lose two
The team is now 11-6-1
February 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal