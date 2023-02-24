99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Kennen leads Pequot Lakes Patriots past Crosby-Ironton Rangers

Patriots also beat Grand Rapids

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 24, 2023 03:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored 11 first-half points and finished with 23 total to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 61-46 Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers on Friday, Feb. 17.

Grant Loge scored 16 and Eli Laposky scored 15 for the Patriots, who led 26-20 at the half.

The Patriots, 5-1 in the conference and 15-5 overall, were scheduled to face Bemidji Tuesday, Feb. 21, before hosting Staples-Motley Thursday, Feb. 23.

Pequot Lakes 26 35 — 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby-Ironton 20 26 — 46

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 15, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 23, Grant Loge 16, Brayden Spiczka 4. FG 21-46 (45%), FT 13-19 (69%). 3-point 6-20 (30%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Hachey 4, James Stokman 15, Joseph Ringhand 15, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 7. FG 16-42 (38%), FT 8-10 (80%). 3-point 6-21 (29%).

More Patriots Basketball
Vanessa Lane
Local
Haley Pluimer and Vanessa Lane to be inducted into Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame
Ceremony will be Feb. 24 at boys basketball game
February 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Gavin Kennen.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Laposky's buzzer-beater helps Patriots top Esko
The Patriots have won seven straight
February 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes boys basketball win three
The Patriots are now 10-5 on the season
February 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot vs CI boys basketball 01-19-23 (3).JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Rangers, fall to Lakers
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 64-41 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL BB 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots lose three straight
Losses came at the hands of Thief River Falls, Little Falls and Albany
January 19, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Patriots 45, Grand Rapids 33

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Kennen tallied 13 points as Pequot Lakes beat the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in a non-conference game. Laposky finished with 12 points and Grant Loge added nine.

Grand Rapids 16 17 – 33

Pequot Lakes 22 23 – 45

ADVERTISEMENT

GRAND RAPIDS

Enricco Rolle 2, Kaydin Metzgar 4, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 5, John Sutherland 9, Christopher Roy 3, Danny Markovich 3, Wylee Dauenbaugh 7. FT 10-12 (83.3%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 12, Clay Erickson 3, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 9, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2. FT 6-11 (54.5%).

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PRB boys basketball Irvin Tulenchik (3) Feb. 14, 2023.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus Tigers edge Blackduck 51-49
February 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ramsey Tulenchik scores her final points as a PRB Tiger against the Panthers Thursday, Feb. 8.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids Panthers down Pine River-Backus Tigers
February 23, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes Patriots down Proctor 45-30
February 23, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal