Boys Basketball: Kennen leads Pequot Lakes Patriots past Crosby-Ironton Rangers
Patriots also beat Grand Rapids
PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored 11 first-half points and finished with 23 total to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 61-46 Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers on Friday, Feb. 17.
Grant Loge scored 16 and Eli Laposky scored 15 for the Patriots, who led 26-20 at the half.
The Patriots, 5-1 in the conference and 15-5 overall, were scheduled to face Bemidji Tuesday, Feb. 21, before hosting Staples-Motley Thursday, Feb. 23.
Pequot Lakes 26 35 — 61
Crosby-Ironton 20 26 — 46
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 15, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 23, Grant Loge 16, Brayden Spiczka 4. FG 21-46 (45%), FT 13-19 (69%). 3-point 6-20 (30%).
CROSBY-IRONTON
Nathan Hachey 4, James Stokman 15, Joseph Ringhand 15, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 7. FG 16-42 (38%), FT 8-10 (80%). 3-point 6-21 (29%).
Patriots 45, Grand Rapids 33
On Thursday, Feb. 16, Kennen tallied 13 points as Pequot Lakes beat the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in a non-conference game. Laposky finished with 12 points and Grant Loge added nine.
Grand Rapids 16 17 – 33
Pequot Lakes 22 23 – 45
