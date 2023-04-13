Boys Basketball: Hamilton named MVP at team Banquet

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys basketball team celebrated its 2022-23 highlights with a season-end banquet on Tuesday, March 28.

Jared Hamilton was named the team’s most valuable player and offensive player of the year, and was the recipient of the team’s Toughness Award.

Carson Travis was named defensive player of the year, while Maclain Reddick earned “most improved” honors and Kayden Witt was named Sixth Man of the Year.

More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball





The Tiger Award went to Burke Netland, and Isaiah Aulie was named the most valuable player of the junior varsity team.

Hamilton, Andrew Bueckers and Rian Struss were named to the Northland All-Conference Team, while Travis and Irvin Tulenchik were honorable mentions.