Boys Basketball: Hamilton named MVP at team Banquet

Hamilton was also named the team's offensive player of the year

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys basketball team celebrated its 2022-23 highlights with a season-end banquet on Tuesday, March 28.

Jared Hamilton was named the team’s most valuable player and offensive player of the year, and was the recipient of the team’s Toughness Award.

Carson Travis was named defensive player of the year, while Maclain Reddick earned “most improved” honors and Kayden Witt was named Sixth Man of the Year.

More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball

The Tiger Award went to Burke Netland, and Isaiah Aulie was named the most valuable player of the junior varsity team.

Hamilton, Andrew Bueckers and Rian Struss were named to the Northland All-Conference Team, while Travis and Irvin Tulenchik were honorable mentions.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
