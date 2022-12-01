Boys Basketball: Four starters return for Patriots’ state tourney team

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys basketball team returns four starters from a squad that advanced to the Class 2-A state tournament and finished 25-8 overall last season.

“I’m looking forward to growing as a team as the season moves along,” said Pequot Lakes coach Rich Spiczka, who is starting his 17th season as a head basketball coach.

Last season, the Patriots advanced to the state tournament when they upset top-ranked Esko 58-50 in the Section 7-2A title game. Pequot Lakes then lost to Annandale 55-40 before downing Perham 58-38 in the consolation semifinals. The Patriots then finished sixth after losing to Minnehaha Academy 79-56 in the consolation final.

Sam Rysavy and Eli Laposky were Brainerd Dispatch first-team all-area picks for Pequot Lakes. Laposky returns as a letterwinner along with Brayden Spiczka, Grant Loge and Gavin Kennen.

Others who could contribute for the Patriots are Conner Quale, Harrison Kennen, Clay Erickson, Bryer Nordby, River Sommerness, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Maverick Ackerman and Riggs Magnuson.

Gregg Martig and Luke Friedrich are assistant coaches for Pequot Lakes, which finished 9-1 against Mid-State Conference opponents.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the season at Pillager Tuesday, Dec. 6.

December

6 - Pequot Lakes at Pillager 7:15 p.m.

8 - Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

9 - Grand Rapids at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

13 - Pierz at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

16 - Pequot Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m.

20 - Pequot Lakes at Nevis 7:15 p.m.

28 - Mora, Virginia, Warroad at Pequot Lakes tournament 6 p.m.

29 - Mora, Virginia, Warroad at Pequot Lakes tournament 6 p.m.

January

3 - Pequot Lakes at Albany 7:15 p.m.

10 - Little Falls at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

13 - Thief River Falls at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

17 - Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m.

19 - Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

28 - Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m.

February

2 - Proctor at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

3 - Aitkin at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

7 - Pequot Lakes at Esko 7:15 p.m.

9 - Pequot Lakes at Park Rapids 7:15 p.m.

14 - Detroit Lakes at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

16 - Pequot Lakes at Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m.

17 - Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m.

21 - Bemidji at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

23 - Staples-Motley at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

24 - Moose Lake-Willow River at Pequot Lakes 5:45 p.m.

28 - Pequot Lakes at Aitkin 7:15 p.m.

March