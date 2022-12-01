Boys Basketball: Four starters return for Patriots’ state tourney team
The Patriots were section champs in '21-22 with a 25-8 overall record
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys basketball team returns four starters from a squad that advanced to the Class 2-A state tournament and finished 25-8 overall last season.
“I’m looking forward to growing as a team as the season moves along,” said Pequot Lakes coach Rich Spiczka, who is starting his 17th season as a head basketball coach.
Last season, the Patriots advanced to the state tournament when they upset top-ranked Esko 58-50 in the Section 7-2A title game. Pequot Lakes then lost to Annandale 55-40 before downing Perham 58-38 in the consolation semifinals. The Patriots then finished sixth after losing to Minnehaha Academy 79-56 in the consolation final.
Sam Rysavy and Eli Laposky were Brainerd Dispatch first-team all-area picks for Pequot Lakes. Laposky returns as a letterwinner along with Brayden Spiczka, Grant Loge and Gavin Kennen.
Others who could contribute for the Patriots are Conner Quale, Harrison Kennen, Clay Erickson, Bryer Nordby, River Sommerness, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Maverick Ackerman and Riggs Magnuson.
Gregg Martig and Luke Friedrich are assistant coaches for Pequot Lakes, which finished 9-1 against Mid-State Conference opponents.
The Patriots are scheduled to open the season at Pillager Tuesday, Dec. 6.