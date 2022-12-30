99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Cardinals outscore PR-B

Jared Hamilton led the team with 16 points

PRB Boys basketball Jared Hamilton.JPG
PR-B's Jared Hamilton puts up a layup against the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 30, 2022 07:57 AM
PILLAGER — Isaiah Schultz led the Staples-Motley Cardinals with 26 points in a 50-36 victory over Pine River-Backus in the opening round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

PRB’s Jared Hamilton tallied 16 points and Rian Struss scored 10.

Staples-Motley 24 26 -- 50

Pine River-Backus 22 14 -- 36

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Lucas Brownell 6, Isaiah Schultz 26, Eli Smith 1, Alex Schultz 6, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 4, Elijah Claussen 4. Overall: 2-2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 6, Rian Struss 10, Carson Travis 2. Overall: 2-3.

