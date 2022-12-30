Boys Basketball: Cardinals outscore PR-B
Jared Hamilton led the team with 16 points
PILLAGER — Isaiah Schultz led the Staples-Motley Cardinals with 26 points in a 50-36 victory over Pine River-Backus in the opening round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.
PRB’s Jared Hamilton tallied 16 points and Rian Struss scored 10.
Staples-Motley 24 26 -- 50
Pine River-Backus 22 14 -- 36
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Lucas Brownell 6, Isaiah Schultz 26, Eli Smith 1, Alex Schultz 6, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 4, Elijah Claussen 4. Overall: 2-2.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 6, Rian Struss 10, Carson Travis 2. Overall: 2-3.
