Boys Basketball: Bueckers scores 24, Pine River-Backus tops Upsala

UPSALA — Pine River-Backus’ Andrew Bueckers scored a game-high 26 points for the Tigers in their 72-55 win over Upsala Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rian Struss added 18 points and Jared Hamilton 10 for the Tigers in the win.

Upsala 17 38 — 55

Pine River-Backus 31 41 — 72

UPSALA

Bryce Westrich 2, Aden Warga 16, Ryan Johnson 12, Samuel Laliberte 2, Jack Primus 4, Braedan Rene 15, Beau Ripplinger 2, Jacob Gunderson 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Tate Norman 9, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 10, Andrew Bueckers 26, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 3, Kayden Witt 4. Overall: 11-6.

PR-B 74, Kelliher/Northome 40

NORTHOME — Hamilton scored 16 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers beat the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs 74-40 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 55-13 in the second half to grab the win.

Isaiah Aulie added 11 points in the win for PR-B.

Kelliher/Northome 27 13 — 40

Pine River-Backus 19 55 — 74

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 4, Irvin Tulenchik 8, Ethan Burns 2, Tate Norman 4, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 8, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 8, Grady Mongan 2, Isaiah Aulie 11.

PR-B 60, Browerville 59

PINE RIVER — Carson Travis’ only basket just happened to be the game-winner for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 60-59 non-conference victory over the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Monday, Jan. 30.

Hamilton led the Tigers with 20 points followed by Struss with 15 and Bueckers with 14.

Browerville 24 35 — 59

Pine River-Backus 24 36 — 60

BROWERVILLE

Ryan Riedel 4, Hans Puck 19, Miguel Maloney 11, Parker Duncan 13, Dominic Decock 6, Reed Webster 6. FT 4-6 (67%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS