99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Bueckers scores 24, Pine River-Backus tops Upsala

The Tigers are now 11-6

PRB Boys Basketball Jared Hamilton.JPG
PR-B's Jared Hamilton works under the rim in the Tigers' one-point win over Browerville-Eagle Valley on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 08, 2023 03:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

UPSALA — Pine River-Backus’ Andrew Bueckers scored a game-high 26 points for the Tigers in their 72-55 win over Upsala Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rian Struss added 18 points and Jared Hamilton 10 for the Tigers in the win.

Upsala 17 38 — 55

Pine River-Backus 31 41 — 72

UPSALA

Bryce Westrich 2, Aden Warga 16, Ryan Johnson 12, Samuel Laliberte 2, Jack Primus 4, Braedan Rene 15, Beau Ripplinger 2, Jacob Gunderson 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Tate Norman 9, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 10, Andrew Bueckers 26, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 3, Kayden Witt 4. Overall: 11-6.

PR-B 74, Kelliher/Northome 40

NORTHOME — Hamilton scored 16 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers beat the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs 74-40 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 55-13 in the second half to grab the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Aulie added 11 points in the win for PR-B.

Kelliher/Northome 27 13 — 40

Pine River-Backus 19 55 — 74

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 4, Irvin Tulenchik 8, Ethan Burns 2, Tate Norman 4, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 8, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 8, Grady Mongan 2, Isaiah Aulie 11.

PR-B 60, Browerville 59

PINE RIVER — Carson Travis’ only basket just happened to be the game-winner for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 60-59 non-conference victory over the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Monday, Jan. 30.

Hamilton led the Tigers with 20 points followed by Struss with 15 and Bueckers with 14.

Browerville 24 35 — 59

Pine River-Backus 24 36 — 60

BROWERVILLE

Ryan Riedel 4, Hans Puck 19, Miguel Maloney 11, Parker Duncan 13, Dominic Decock 6, Reed Webster 6. FT 4-6 (67%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Jared Hamilton 20, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 15, Carson Travis 2. FT 6-8 (75%).

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball
Gavin Kennen & Andrew Bueckers2022-12-08 1279.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25
The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton
December 15, 2022 01:01 PM
PRB Youth Basketball.jpg
Prep
Youth Basketball: Tigers compete at Target Center
The team faced Pillager in the house of the Timberwolves
November 25, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Basketball: Tiger boys to host Summerfest dunk tank
Participants can choose which athlete they want in the tank
June 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes boys basketball state Eli Laposky
Prep
Boys’ Basketball: 3 Patriots, 3 Tigers named to all-area team
The Tigers finished their season with a 13-14 record, while the Patriots finished with a record of 25-8
April 16, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Boys Basketball Rian Struss
Prep
Boys Basketball: PR-B upset in section quarters
Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball
March 16, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PINE RIVER-BACKUS GIRLS BASKETBALLPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSPINE RIVERBACKUS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes boys basketball win three
The Patriots are now 10-5 on the season
February 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Alpine Ski: Chaney finishes 5th for Warriors
The Pequot Lakes skier's time was 1:04.32
February 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Dance: Revolution takes two eighths in Monticello
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Dance
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman