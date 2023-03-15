Boys Basketball: Browerville eliminates Tigers

WADENA — Jared Hamilton led the team with 21 points as the Pine River-Backus boys basketball team saw its season come to an end in a 70-58 loss to the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers in the Section 5A Semifinals on Monday, March 13.

Rian Struss added 13 points for the Tigers while Irvin Tulenchik had 10 and Andrew Bueckers nine.

The Tigers end the season with a record of 18-9.

Pine River-Backus 25 33 — 58

Browerville-EV 29 41 — 70

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 10, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 9, Rian Struss 13, Carson Travis 5.

PR-B's Kayden Witt goes for a loose ball against Bertha-Hewitt on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Tigers 77, Bears 44

PINE RIVER — Struss scored 20 points and Jared Hamilton added 19 as the No. 2 seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers took care of No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt 77-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 9.

Bueckers added 15 points and Ethan Rugroden and Carson Travis both scored six for the 18-8 Tigers, who advanced to the West Subsection Semifinals to face No. 3 Browerville 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The Tigers defeated Bertha-Hewitt 82-42 Jan. 17.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 22 -- 42

Pine River-Backus 36 41 -- 77

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 7, Kobe Hinzmann 2, Brady Rach 8, Titus Eckel 16, Brendan Adams 7. FT 6-11 (55%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 6, Irvin Tulenchik 2, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 19, Andrew Bueckers 15, Rian Struss 20, Carson Travis 6, Mason Nelson 2. FT 12-16 (75%).