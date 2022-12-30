99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Nevis by 15

The Patriots remain undefeated on the season

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 30, 2022 06:01 AM
NEVIS — Eli Laposky and Gavin Kennen each scored 19 points for the Pequot Lakes as they overcame a 31-29 halftime deficit to defeat the Nevis Tigers 62-47 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Grant Loge added 15 points for the Patriots.

Nevis 31 16 – 47

Pequot Lakes 29 33 – 62

NEVIS

Austin Attersnot 4, Devan Lindow 4, Joe Houchin 13, JP Benson 20, Alex Lester 6. FT 9-14 (64%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Gavin Kennen 19, Grant Loge 15, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 17-25 (68%). Overall: 4-0.

