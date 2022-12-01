Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Tiger boys return 5 starters

The Tigers will look to improve on last season's 13-14 record

PRB Boys Basketball.JPG
The 2022-23 PR-B Boys Basketball Team. Front row, from left: Jared Hamilton, Burke Netland, Irvin Tulenchik and Ethan Rugroden. Back row: Rian Struss, Barron Milham, Carson Travis, Andrew Bueckers, Deven Wheeler, Ethan Burns and Kayden Witt.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
December 01, 2022 04:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys’ basketball team is looking to improve this season with five returning starters from a squad that finished 13-14 overall last winter.

“This year’s team is poised to have a strong showing, relying on a strong senior leadership with a few underclassmen joining the mix as well,” said Jordan Ackerman, who will be starting his third season as head coach when PR-B opens against visiting Menahga Friday, Dec. 2. “They have put in a quality offseason as a team, and many players have taken big steps forward skill wise. I believe we have the pieces to be competitive with every team we play, and we are working to be playing our best basketball towards playoff time in March.”

Returning starters include Jared Hamilton, Irvin Tulenchik, Rian Struss, Carson Travis and Andrew Bueckers. Hamilton and Struss were Brainerd Dispatch second team all-area picks for the Tigers.

Others who could contribute are Barron Milham, Burke Netland, Deven Wheeler, Tate Norman, Ethan Burns and Ethan Rugroden.

Last season, the third-seeded Tigers were upset by No. 6 Swanville 75-61 in the Section 5A quarterfinals. Graduate Brady Bristow had 15 points for PR-B, which finished 13-14 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Dinnel is an assistant coach for the Tigers, who finished 8-5 in the Northland Conference last season.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

December

2 - Menahga at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

6 - Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m.

8 - Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

12 - Ogilvie at Pine River-Backus 6 p.m.

15 - Northome-Kelliher at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

20 - Pine River-Backus at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m.

22 - Pine River-Backus at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m.

January

5 - Pine River-Backus at Laporte 7:30 p.m.

6 - Verndale at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

10 - Cass Lake-Bena at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

13 - Pine River-Backus at Blackduck 7:30 p.m.

17 - Pine River-Backus at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m.

19 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m.

20 - Sebeka at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

24 - Red Lake at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

27 - Nevis at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

30 - Browerville-Eagle Valley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

February

2 - Pine River-Backus at Northome-Kelliher 7:30 p.m.

4 - Pine River-Backus at Upsala 3 p.m.

7 - Laporte at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

10 - Pine River-Backus at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m.

14 - Blackduck at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

16 - Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

24 - Pine River-Backus at Red Lake 7:30 p.m.

28 - Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m.

March

2 - Pine River-Backus at Swanville 7:15 p.m.

More PR-B Tigers Boys Basketball
Gavin Kennen & Andrew Bueckers2022-12-08 1279.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots top Tigers by 25
The Tigers also fell to Crosby-Ironton
December 15, 2022 01:01 PM
PRB Youth Basketball.jpg
Prep
Youth Basketball: Tigers compete at Target Center
The team faced Pillager in the house of the Timberwolves
November 25, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Basketball: Tiger boys to host Summerfest dunk tank
Participants can choose which athlete they want in the tank
June 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes boys basketball state Eli Laposky
Prep
Boys’ Basketball: 3 Patriots, 3 Tigers named to all-area team
The Tigers finished their season with a 13-14 record, while the Patriots finished with a record of 25-8
April 16, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Boys Basketball Rian Struss
Prep
Boys Basketball: PR-B upset in section quarters
Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball
March 16, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PINE RIVER-BACKUS GIRLS BASKETBALLPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERS
By Peter Mohs
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan