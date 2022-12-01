Boys Basketball: Tiger boys return 5 starters

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys’ basketball team is looking to improve this season with five returning starters from a squad that finished 13-14 overall last winter.

“This year’s team is poised to have a strong showing, relying on a strong senior leadership with a few underclassmen joining the mix as well,” said Jordan Ackerman, who will be starting his third season as head coach when PR-B opens against visiting Menahga Friday, Dec. 2. “They have put in a quality offseason as a team, and many players have taken big steps forward skill wise. I believe we have the pieces to be competitive with every team we play, and we are working to be playing our best basketball towards playoff time in March.”

Returning starters include Jared Hamilton, Irvin Tulenchik, Rian Struss, Carson Travis and Andrew Bueckers. Hamilton and Struss were Brainerd Dispatch second team all-area picks for the Tigers.

Others who could contribute are Barron Milham, Burke Netland, Deven Wheeler, Tate Norman, Ethan Burns and Ethan Rugroden.

Last season, the third-seeded Tigers were upset by No. 6 Swanville 75-61 in the Section 5A quarterfinals. Graduate Brady Bristow had 15 points for PR-B, which finished 13-14 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Dinnel is an assistant coach for the Tigers, who finished 8-5 in the Northland Conference last season.

December

2 - Menahga at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

6 - Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m.

8 - Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

12 - Ogilvie at Pine River-Backus 6 p.m.

15 - Northome-Kelliher at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

20 - Pine River-Backus at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m.

22 - Pine River-Backus at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m.

January

5 - Pine River-Backus at Laporte 7:30 p.m.

6 - Verndale at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

10 - Cass Lake-Bena at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

13 - Pine River-Backus at Blackduck 7:30 p.m.

17 - Pine River-Backus at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m.

19 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m.

20 - Sebeka at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

24 - Red Lake at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

27 - Nevis at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

30 - Browerville-Eagle Valley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

February

2 - Pine River-Backus at Northome-Kelliher 7:30 p.m.

4 - Pine River-Backus at Upsala 3 p.m.

7 - Laporte at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

10 - Pine River-Backus at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m.

14 - Blackduck at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

16 - Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

24 - Pine River-Backus at Red Lake 7:30 p.m.

28 - Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m.

March