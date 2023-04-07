50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Underclassmen key for Tigers’ baseball success

Pine River-Backus Baseball

PRB Baseball.jpg
The 2023 Tiger baseball team. Front row, from left:&nbsp;Grady Mongan, Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik, Chance Abraham, Owen Dabill, Brody Mongan, Torin Desmond, Hudson Good, Jonathan Shogren, Ozzy Switajewski and Eli Abraham. Back row:&nbsp;Koal Oberfell, Rian Struss, Dalten Meyers, Corbin Knapp, Konnor King, Trevor Hurd, Mason Nelson, Nigel DeSanto, Caden Hamilton, Reece Trumble and Andrew Volk. Not pictured:&nbsp;Ryder Compton and Cash Kangas<b>.</b>
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
Today at 4:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus baseball coach Michael Dinnel said he’s “excited to see who steps up” and earns a role on varsity among the many underclassmen on the Tigers roster.

“We have many underclassmen who could earn a role,” Dinnel said. “We have a senior-laden team with many returning starters, but we will have to earn every victory. Timely hitting and consistent pitching will allow us to compete with anyone.

“We need to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season, and the expectation is to be in the conversation for a conference and section championship.”

Last season, the second-seeded Tigers were eliminated by Sebeka 6-0 in the West Subsection 5A playoffs. PR-B finished 9-2 in the Northland Conference and 13-6 overall.

Returning letterwinners are Corbin Knapp, Rian Struss, Irvin Tulenchik, Ryder Compton, Ethan Rugroden, Konnor King, Chance Abraham, Nigel DeSanto, Cash Kangas, Caden Hamilton, Grady Mongan and Eli Abraham.

Nick Ackerman is an assistant coach of the Tigers, who were scheduled to open the season at Cass Lake-Bena Tuesday, April 11.

Read more Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball news

By Peter Mohs
