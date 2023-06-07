Baseball: Tigers win two of three

SEBEKA — Irvin Tulenchik tripled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Pine River-Backus Tigers during an 11-2 loss in the West Subsection 5-1A final Friday, June 2.

Nigel DeSanto went 2-3 and Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run. Chance Abraham also drove in a run for the Tigers.

Tulenchik was tagged with the loss. He struck out three, but walked six and allowed five runs on five hits.

PRB 2 4 0

Sebeka 11 11 0

WP: Tellers. LP: Irvin Tulenchik. 3B: Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 11-9.

PR-B's Ryder Compton celebrates after hitting a triple against Laporte on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

PRB 17, Laporte 7

PINE RIVER — Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each knocked out three hits to lead a 17-hit parade for No. 2 Pine River-Backus in a 17-7 win over No. 6 Laporte in the Section 5-1A West Subsection Semifinals Wednesday, May 31.

The Tigers scored in every inning and started with a five-run first inning. Struss and DeSanto were each 2-for-3 and Struss and Corbin Knapp each crossed the plate three times.

The win went to Knapp who pitched four innings and struck out three batters.

Laporte 7 7 2

PRB 17 15 1

WP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: PRB-Rian Struss, Corbin Knapp. 3B: PRB-Ryder Compton, Rian Struss.

PR-B's Irvin Tulenchik is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a home run against Cass Lake-Bena on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

PR-B 10, CL-B 0

PINE RIVER — Struss pitched a five-inning no-hitter while striking out six as the No. 2 Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 10-0 victory over the No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in the Section 5-1A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Tulenchik finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers who advanced to the Section 5-1A quarterfinals.

Cass Lake-Bena 0 0 5

Pine River-Backus 10 7 0

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: Chance Abraham. HR: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: 10-8.