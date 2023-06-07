99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Tigers win two of three

Rian Struss throws a no-hitter against Cass Lake-Bena

PR-B's Caden Hamilton slides into third base in the Tigers' victory over Laporte on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Today at 2:57 PM

SEBEKA — Irvin Tulenchik tripled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Pine River-Backus Tigers during an 11-2 loss in the West Subsection 5-1A final Friday, June 2.

Nigel DeSanto went 2-3 and Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run. Chance Abraham also drove in a run for the Tigers.

Tulenchik was tagged with the loss. He struck out three, but walked six and allowed five runs on five hits.

PRB 2 4 0

Sebeka 11 11 0

WP: Tellers. LP: Irvin Tulenchik. 3B: Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 11-9.

PR-B's Ryder Compton celebrates after hitting a triple against Laporte on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

PRB 17, Laporte 7

PINE RIVER — Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each knocked out three hits to lead a 17-hit parade for No. 2 Pine River-Backus in a 17-7 win over No. 6 Laporte in the Section 5-1A West Subsection Semifinals Wednesday, May 31.

The Tigers scored in every inning and started with a five-run first inning. Struss and DeSanto were each 2-for-3 and Struss and Corbin Knapp each crossed the plate three times.

The win went to Knapp who pitched four innings and struck out three batters.

Laporte 7 7 2

PRB 17 15 1

WP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: PRB-Rian Struss, Corbin Knapp. 3B: PRB-Ryder Compton, Rian Struss.

PR-B's Irvin Tulenchik is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a home run against Cass Lake-Bena on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

PR-B 10, CL-B 0

PINE RIVER — Struss pitched a five-inning no-hitter while striking out six as the No. 2 Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 10-0 victory over the No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in the Section 5-1A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Tulenchik finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers who advanced to the Section 5-1A quarterfinals.

Cass Lake-Bena 0 0 5

Pine River-Backus 10 7 0

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: Chance Abraham. HR: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: 10-8.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
