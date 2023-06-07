Baseball: Tigers win two of three
Rian Struss throws a no-hitter against Cass Lake-Bena
SEBEKA — Irvin Tulenchik tripled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Pine River-Backus Tigers during an 11-2 loss in the West Subsection 5-1A final Friday, June 2.
Nigel DeSanto went 2-3 and Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run. Chance Abraham also drove in a run for the Tigers.
Tulenchik was tagged with the loss. He struck out three, but walked six and allowed five runs on five hits.
PRB 2 4 0
Sebeka 11 11 0
WP: Tellers. LP: Irvin Tulenchik. 3B: Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 11-9.
PRB 17, Laporte 7
PINE RIVER — Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each knocked out three hits to lead a 17-hit parade for No. 2 Pine River-Backus in a 17-7 win over No. 6 Laporte in the Section 5-1A West Subsection Semifinals Wednesday, May 31.
The Tigers scored in every inning and started with a five-run first inning. Struss and DeSanto were each 2-for-3 and Struss and Corbin Knapp each crossed the plate three times.
The win went to Knapp who pitched four innings and struck out three batters.
Laporte 7 7 2
PRB 17 15 1
WP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: PRB-Rian Struss, Corbin Knapp. 3B: PRB-Ryder Compton, Rian Struss.
PR-B 10, CL-B 0
PINE RIVER — Struss pitched a five-inning no-hitter while striking out six as the No. 2 Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 10-0 victory over the No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in the Section 5-1A opening round Tuesday, May 30.
Tulenchik finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers who advanced to the Section 5-1A quarterfinals.
Cass Lake-Bena 0 0 5
Pine River-Backus 10 7 0
WP: Rian Struss. 2B: Chance Abraham. HR: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: 10-8.
