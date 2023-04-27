99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball: Tigers lose to Sebeka 6-3

Irvin Tulenchik struck out six batters

PRB Baseball 4-17.JPG
PR-B's Rian Struss stretches to make the out at first base against Sebeka on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

SEBEKA — Ethan Rugroden tallied two hits including a double for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 6-3 loss to the Sebeka Trojans Monday, April 17.

Irvin Tulenchik struck out six batters in three innings pitched he also tallied one double and one RBI.

Corbin Knapp also recorded a double and scored a walk for the Tigers. Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run in the loss.

PRB 3 5 0

Sebeka 6 5 0

LP: Irvin Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Corbin Knapp, Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
