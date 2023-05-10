Baseball: Tigers fall to Northland, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale
The Tigers are 2-5 on the season
PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Irvin Tulenchik registered a triple, a run scored and an RBI for the Tigers as they fell 6-3 to the Northland Eagles Friday, May 5, in a non-conference game.
Corbin Knapp struck out seven for PRB.
Northland 6 9 2
Pine River-Backus 3 6 5
LP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: Ryder Compton. 3B: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 2-5.
BH-V 11, PR-B 3
VERNDALE — PR-B’s Chance Abraham finished 3-3 but the Tigers took a 11-3 loss against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale on Thursday, May 4.
Ryder Compton struck out four batters in five innings but took the loss on the mound for the Tigers.
PRB 3 5 4
BHV 11 14 0
WP: Shawn Schmitz. LP: Ryder Compton. 2B:BHV-Torii Hagen, Conner Schmitz, Zain Waldahl; PRB-Chance Abraham. 3B: BHV-Shawn Schmitz, Corby Kern. HR: BHV-Jeremy Haskin.
