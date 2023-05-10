99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Tigers fall to Northland, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale

The Tigers are 2-5 on the season

Nigel Desanto ducks to avoid an inside pitch against the Northland-Hill City Storm Friday, May 5.JPG
PR-B's Nigel Desanto ducks to avoid an inside pitch against the Northland-Hill City Storm on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Irvin Tulenchik registered a triple, a run scored and an RBI for the Tigers as they fell 6-3 to the Northland Eagles Friday, May 5, in a non-conference game.

Corbin Knapp struck out seven for PRB.

Northland 6 9 2

Pine River-Backus 3 6 5

LP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: Ryder Compton. 3B: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 2-5.

BH-V 11, PR-B 3

VERNDALE — PR-B’s Chance Abraham finished 3-3 but the Tigers took a 11-3 loss against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale on Thursday, May 4.

Ryder Compton struck out four batters in five innings but took the loss on the mound for the Tigers.

PRB 3 5 4

BHV 11 14 0

WP: Shawn Schmitz. LP: Ryder Compton. 2B:BHV-Torii Hagen, Conner Schmitz, Zain Waldahl; PRB-Chance Abraham. 3B: BHV-Shawn Schmitz, Corby Kern. HR: BHV-Jeremy Haskin.

Read more Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
