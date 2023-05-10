Baseball: Tigers fall to Northland, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Irvin Tulenchik registered a triple, a run scored and an RBI for the Tigers as they fell 6-3 to the Northland Eagles Friday, May 5, in a non-conference game.

Corbin Knapp struck out seven for PRB.

Northland 6 9 2

Pine River-Backus 3 6 5

LP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: Ryder Compton. 3B: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 2-5.

BH-V 11, PR-B 3

VERNDALE — PR-B’s Chance Abraham finished 3-3 but the Tigers took a 11-3 loss against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale on Thursday, May 4.

Ryder Compton struck out four batters in five innings but took the loss on the mound for the Tigers.

PRB 3 5 4

BHV 11 14 0

WP: Shawn Schmitz. LP: Ryder Compton. 2B:BHV-Torii Hagen, Conner Schmitz, Zain Waldahl; PRB-Chance Abraham. 3B: BHV-Shawn Schmitz, Corby Kern. HR: BHV-Jeremy Haskin.