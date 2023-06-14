Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, June 14

Sports Prep

Baseball: Tigers eliminated by Sebeka

Pine River-Backus finishes 13-10

Irvin Tulenchik vs Mille Lacs RUNNER OUT! (4)-copy.jpg
PR-B infielder Irvin Tulenchik tags out a baserunner at second base against Mille Lacs on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PIERZ — Chance Abraham’s RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning propelled the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 6-5 victory over the East Subsection’s No. 1 seeded Ogilvie Lions Tuesday, June 6.

Abraham finished 2-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two walks. Irvin Tulenchik, who started the game, but didn’t figure into the decision, went 3-6 with a run and an RBI and Eli Abraham went 2-4 with two walks and two RBIs.

Ryler Compton earned the win. He pitched four innings of one-hit relief. He struck out five. Compton also went 2-3 with two walks at the plate.

Tulenchik started and allowed four runs on eight hits and six walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

In the nightcap against the West Subsecton’s No. 1 seeded Sebeka Trojans, the Tigers were held to just two hits in a 6-0 loss to end their season.

Chance Abraham and Nigel DeSanto collected PRB’s hits. Compton started the game and allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out two.

Game One (10 innings)

Ogilvie 5 11 1

Pine River-Backus 6 13 1

WP: Ryder Compton. LP: Milbradt. 2B: PRB-Chance Abraham. 3B: PRB-Chance Abraham.

Game Two

Pine River-Backus 0 2 1

Sebeka 6 7 0

WP: Brinkman. LP: Compton. Overall: PRB 13-10.

Corbin Knapp vs Mille Lacs (3)-copy.jpg
PR-B's Corbin Knapp slides back into first base against Mille Lacs on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Tigers 17, Mille Lacs 4

PIERZ — Chance Abraham ripped two doubles and scored four runs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 17-4 victory in the loser’s bracket of the Section 5-1A tournament Monday, June 5.

Rian Struss struck out five in six innings pitched to get the win and he drove in two runs. The Tigers walked 12 times and tallied 10 hits.

Corbin Knapp and Eli Abraham also tallied two RBIs for the Tigers.

Pine River-Backus 17 10 0

Mille Lacs 4 5 1

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: PRB-Chance Abraham (2)

Irvin Tulenchik vs Mille Lacs RUNNER OUT! (9)-copy.jpg
PR-B infielder Irvin Tulenchik celebrates after tagging out a Mille Lacs baserunner on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Read more Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball news

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
