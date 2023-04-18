99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball: Tigers clear snow off their ball field

Pine River-Backus Baseball

PRB Field Clearing 1.jpg
PR-B's Corbin Knapp uses a snowblower to clear the infield of the Tigers' field on Tuesday, April 11.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus baseball team took to the field on Tuesday, April 11, but not in the way a baseball team usually does.

The Tigers took advantage of the sunshine and 60-degree temperature to clear snow off the field, trading in their cleats and gloves for shovels and snowblowers.

The Tigers were finally scheduled to play a game on Monday and Tuesday, April 17-18, first in Sebeka and then at home against Blackduck.

Read more Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball news

PRB Field Clearing 2.jpg
The Tigers used the sunshine and warm temperatures on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as an excuse to clear the snow off of their baseball field.
Contributed

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
