Baseball: Tigers clear snow off their ball field

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus baseball team took to the field on Tuesday, April 11, but not in the way a baseball team usually does.

The Tigers took advantage of the sunshine and 60-degree temperature to clear snow off the field, trading in their cleats and gloves for shovels and snowblowers.

The Tigers were finally scheduled to play a game on Monday and Tuesday, April 17-18, first in Sebeka and then at home against Blackduck.

