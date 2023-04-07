Baseball Preview: Veteran Patriots baseball team looking to improve

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots baseball team is looking to improve on last year’s 9-14 record with eight of nine defensive players returning.

“We should have an experienced team,” said Pequot Lakes coach Jon Kotaska. “We will have three experienced pitchers, and we should play solid defense behind them.

Read more Pequot Lakes Patriots baseball news





“Offensively, we will have to replace our designated hitter and leadoff hitter, but we should be able to fill in for them, and have more quality at bats from the returning players.”

Returning players include: Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson, Caleb Toftness, Grant Loge, Alex Peterson, Jack Brennan, Clay Erickson, Conner Quale, Griffin Hoffman and Ethan Quale. Other players to watch are River Sommerness, Owen Krueger, Sean Kilpatrick and Colten McGuire.

Kotaska, who is starting his 10th season as head coach, believes that Detroit Lakes has a “solid” team and should be a Mid-State Conference favorite while Duluth Marshall, with “many quality players” returning from last year’s state tournament squad, is the Section 7-2A favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Pequot Lakes was eliminated by Aitkin 9-1 in the losers bracket of the section tournament. The Patriots were scheduled to open the season by hosting Upsala-Swanville Monday, April 3.

