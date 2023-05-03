Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: PR-B Tigers win two, lose two

The Tigers notched big wins over Blackduck and Bagley

Catcher Irvin Tulenchik ...Blackduck OUT (1).jpg
PR-B catcher Irvin Tulenchik tags out a Blackduck baserunner on Tuesday, April 26, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Ryder Compton went 3-for-3 with two runs, but the Pine River-Backus baseball team fell to Crosby-Ironton 5-4 on Friday, April 28.

Compton took the loss on the mound for the Tigers, allowing four hits. Chance Abraham walked twice and scored a run for the Tigers.

Crosby-Ironton 5 4 1

Pine River-Backus 4 5 7

WP: Keyon Wesner. LP: Ryder Compton. S: Gabe Prekker.

Ogilvie 6, PRB 4

ST. CLOUD — Pine River-Backus’ Compton finished 1-1 with two walks and two runs for Pine River-Backus as they fell 6-4 to Ogilvie Thursday, April 27.

Abraham, Nigel DeSanto, Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each drove in a run for PRB.

PRB 4 3 2

Ogilvie 6 4 0

WP: Magaard. LP: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 2-2.

Corbin Knapp.JPG
PR-B pitcher Corbin Knapp throws to home in the Tigers' victory over Blackduck on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

PRB 9, Blackduck 3

PINE RIVER — Irvin Tulenchik recorded a double with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers as they bested Blackduck 9-3 in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, April 25.

Corbin Knapp went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Eli Abraham went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Blackduck 3 3 1

PRB 9 10 1

WP: Corbin Knapp. LP: M Bahr. 2B: PRB-Knapp, Eli Abraham, B-R Cook. 3B: PRB-Irvin Tulenchik.

PRB 14, Bagley 2

PINE RIVER — Knapp finished 3-for-5 with four RBI as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Bagley Flyers 14-2 Monday, April 24.

Compton picked up the win as he went 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts as he and Rian Struss combined for a five-inning no-hitter.

Tulenchik and Caden Hamilton each doubled and scored three runs and Compton finished with three RBI for the Tigers.

Bagley 2 0 0

PRB 14 8 0

WP: Ryder Compton. LP: Beau Gunderson. 2B: Caden Hamilton, Irvin Tulenchik.

