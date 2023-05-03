Baseball: PR-B Tigers win two, lose two
The Tigers notched big wins over Blackduck and Bagley
PINE RIVER — Ryder Compton went 3-for-3 with two runs, but the Pine River-Backus baseball team fell to Crosby-Ironton 5-4 on Friday, April 28.
Compton took the loss on the mound for the Tigers, allowing four hits. Chance Abraham walked twice and scored a run for the Tigers.
Crosby-Ironton 5 4 1
Pine River-Backus 4 5 7
WP: Keyon Wesner. LP: Ryder Compton. S: Gabe Prekker.
Ogilvie 6, PRB 4
ST. CLOUD — Pine River-Backus’ Compton finished 1-1 with two walks and two runs for Pine River-Backus as they fell 6-4 to Ogilvie Thursday, April 27.
Abraham, Nigel DeSanto, Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each drove in a run for PRB.
PRB 4 3 2
Ogilvie 6 4 0
WP: Magaard. LP: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 2-2.
PRB 9, Blackduck 3
PINE RIVER — Irvin Tulenchik recorded a double with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers as they bested Blackduck 9-3 in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, April 25.
Corbin Knapp went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Eli Abraham went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Blackduck 3 3 1
PRB 9 10 1
WP: Corbin Knapp. LP: M Bahr. 2B: PRB-Knapp, Eli Abraham, B-R Cook. 3B: PRB-Irvin Tulenchik.
PRB 14, Bagley 2
PINE RIVER — Knapp finished 3-for-5 with four RBI as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Bagley Flyers 14-2 Monday, April 24.
Compton picked up the win as he went 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts as he and Rian Struss combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Tulenchik and Caden Hamilton each doubled and scored three runs and Compton finished with three RBI for the Tigers.
Bagley 2 0 0
PRB 14 8 0
WP: Ryder Compton. LP: Beau Gunderson. 2B: Caden Hamilton, Irvin Tulenchik.
