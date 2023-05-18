Baseball: Pine River-Backus wins two of three

STAPLES — Staples-Motley pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter as the Pine River-Backus Tigers fell to the Cardinals 4-1 on Friday, May 12.

Rian Struss scored the Tigers’ sole run after being walked in the first inning.

Corbin Knapp took the loss on the mound for the Tigers, but he and Ryder Compton combined to strike out seven batters.

Pine River-Backus 1 0 0

Staples-Motley 4 5 1

WP: Griffin Bettis. LP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: SM-Alex Schultz, Justin Phillipp.

PRB 17, Kelliher/Northome 0

PINE RIVER — Compton was 2-for-2 with three runs and a triple as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 17-0 victory over Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irvin Tulenchik and Konnor King both finished 2-3 with three RBIs for the Tigers.

Chance Abraham picked up the win as he struck out seven in four innings of work.

K/N 0 2 5

PRB 17 9 0

WP: Chance Abraham. 2B: Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik. 3B: Ryder Compton.

PRB 7, Mille Lacs 1

PINE RIVER — Tulenchik struck out 11 over six innings pitched and scored two runs to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers get a 7-1 win over the Mille Lacs Raiders Monday, May 8.

Compton blasted a double and recorded two RBIs in the win for the Tigers.

Mille Lacs 1 5 1

Pine River-Backus 7 6 1

WP: Irvin Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Ryder Compton.