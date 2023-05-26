99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Pine River-Backus Tigers top Cass Lake for fifth straight win

Nigel D throws runner out at 1st (2) - copy.jpg
PR-B's Nigel DeSanto makes a sliding stop before making a seated throw to first base against Nevis on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 PM

CASS LAKE — Rian Struss pitched five scoreless innings and was 3-for-4 with a double as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 17-0 victory over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers Friday, May 19.

"We played our fifth game in five days and our boys we focused on closing out the week 5-0," head coach Mike Dinnel said. "Rian has stepped up this year on the mound for us, and Friday he commanded the strike zone. The defense behind him made all the plays they were supposed to make."

Corbin Knapp finished 3-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for the Tigers while Chance Abraham was 2-3 with four RBIs.

The Tigers finish their regular season with a 9-7 record

Pine River-Backus 17 13 2

Cass Lake-Bena 0 1 7

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: Rian Struss, Corbin Knapp 2. Overall: PRB 9-7. Next: Pine River-Backus in Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.

PRB 13, WHA 3

BEMIDJI — Abraham went 2-2 with two walks, four RBIs and a run to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers outscore Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13-3 Thursday, May 18, at Bemidji State University.

Konnor King hit a double and drove in two runs and Eli Abraham also drove in two runs. Knapp scored three times.

Irvin Tulenchik struck out five over five innings and allowed three runs on four hits and seven walks for the win.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3 4 5

Pine River-Backus 13 8 0

WP: Irvin Tulenchik. LP: Nelson. 2B: PRB-Nigel DeSanto, Konnor King.

PRB 17, Laporte 4

PINE RIVER — Knapp, Ryder Compton and Eli Abraham all tallied three RBIs as Pine River-Backus defeated Laporte 17-4 in Northland Conference play Tuesday, May 16.

Knapp and Nigel DeSanto each went 2-3 and Compton scored three runs.

Knapp pitched three innings and gave up three hits and struck out two.

Laporte 4 4 6

PRB 17 9 0

WP: Corbin Knapp. LP: Kline . 2B: PRB-Eli Abraham, Knapp, Nigel DeSanto.

PRB 6, Nevis 3

PINE RIVER — Compton pitched 5.2 innings and gave up just three hits and struck out six as Pine River-Backus defeated Nevis 6-3 in Northland Conference actionTuesday, May 16.

Compton also doubled for one of the four Tigers hits. Knapp and DeSanto each recorded an RBI.

Nevis 3 3 4

PRB 6 4 1

WP: Ryder Compton. LP: Kalm. 2B: PRB-Compton.

PRB 19, Red Lake 1

RED LAKE — Knapp knocked out two doubles, drove in three runs and scored four runs as the Pine-River Backus Tigers blew by Red Lake 19-1 Monday, May 15.

Struss pitched three innings and struck out six batters to get the win.

Caden Hamilton was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Struss, Knapp and Compton all scored four runs.

PRB 19 12 2

Red Lake 1 3 5

WP: Rian Struss. LP: Neadeau. 2B: PRB-Koal Oberfell, Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik, Corbin Knapp (2).

By Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
