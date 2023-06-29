Baseball: Pine River-Backus team celebrates season with year-end banquet

EMILY — The Pine River-Backus baseball team held its year-end banquet Thursday, June 15, at Emily Greens Golf Club.

Corbin Knapp was recognized for having the most hits on the team — as well as the most quality at-bats — while Ryder Compton had the team’s top batting average at .349.

The most runs batted in came from Irvin Tulenchik, and Rian Struss had the highest on-base percentage.

On the pitcher’s mound, Compton was named the team’s pitcher of the year, while Tulenchik had the most strikeouts and Struss had the best earned-run average.

Chance Abraham was named Mr. Consistency, and Nigel DeSanto earned the team’s Spark Plug award.

Konnor King and Sushi Rugroden were co-recipients of the Tiger Award, while Caden Hamilton and Eli Abraham both earned Most Improved honors.

The Tigers finished the season with a 13-10 record, and shared the Northland Conference title with Lake of the Woods and Nevis.

Compton, Struss, Knapp and Tulenchik were all named to the all-conference team, while Chance Abraham and Nigel DeSanto were honorable mentions.

Additionally, Tulenchik, Compton and Chance Abraham were named to the all-Section 5A team, while Struss, Knapp and Tulenchik earned all-state academic honors.