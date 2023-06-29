Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Pine River-Backus team celebrates season with year-end banquet

Players earn awards

2023 Senior Bats Corbin Knapp, Irvin Tulenchik, Rian Struss, Ethan Rugroden, and Ryder ComptonNot Pictured Trevor Hurd.jpg
The Pine River-Backus baseball seniors pose at the team's banquet Thursday, June 15, 2023. From left are Corbin Knapp, Irvin Tulenchik, Rian Struss, Ethan Rugroden and Ryder Compton. Not pictured is Trevor Hurd.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

EMILY — The Pine River-Backus baseball team held its year-end banquet Thursday, June 15, at Emily Greens Golf Club.

Corbin Knapp was recognized for having the most hits on the team — as well as the most quality at-bats — while Ryder Compton had the team’s top batting average at .349.

Read more Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball news

The most runs batted in came from Irvin Tulenchik, and Rian Struss had the highest on-base percentage.

On the pitcher’s mound, Compton was named the team’s pitcher of the year, while Tulenchik had the most strikeouts and Struss had the best earned-run average.

Chance Abraham was named Mr. Consistency, and Nigel DeSanto earned the team’s Spark Plug award.

Konnor King and Sushi Rugroden were co-recipients of the Tiger Award, while Caden Hamilton and Eli Abraham both earned Most Improved honors.

The Tigers finished the season with a 13-10 record, and shared the Northland Conference title with Lake of the Woods and Nevis.

Compton, Struss, Knapp and Tulenchik were all named to the all-conference team, while Chance Abraham and Nigel DeSanto were honorable mentions.

Additionally, Tulenchik, Compton and Chance Abraham were named to the all-Section 5A team, while Struss, Knapp and Tulenchik earned all-state academic honors.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
